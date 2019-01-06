Share

Traditional smart home bulbs are not the brightest options on the market, but Sengled hopes to change that. Sengled is one of the first companies to manufacture smart home technology, and this pioneering outlook shows once again with the announcement of several new bulbs at CES 2019.

The Sengled Smart LED extra-bright 100W bulbs are Wi-Fi connected bulbs that are designed to replace traditional 100W bulbs in the home, providing the same levels of brightness for a fraction of the energy and heat output. The 100W smart bulb follows the traditional A19 form factor and puts out 1500 lumens.

Sengled also announced the Smart LED Multicolor Lightstrip, which offers more than 16 million color combinations and lets users swap them on the fly to match the ambience in any room. Combined with the introduction of the Smart Wi-Fi LED Multicolor A19 Bulb, it’s clear that Sengled has big plans in the color-changing lighting market. The Multicolor A19 bulb has more than 16 million color options, thousands of white options, and requires no hub to use. Just plug it in and connect the individual bulb to the Wi-Fi network.

Another new announcement is the Sengled Smart LED with motion sensor. This is an outdoor security floodlight capable of putting out 1200 lumens. It is linked with a passive infrared (PIR) sensor that will trigger the moment anything passes in front of it, making it the ideal choice for lighting up darker, more vulnerable areas of the yard around your home. This bulb is now available from leading major retailers for $30.

In addition to releasing a slew of new light bulbs, Sengled has also announced the Sengled Smart Switch and the Sengled Smart Sensor. The Smart Switch allows users to turn lights on and off and adjust brightness levels with ease with a remote control. The Smart Sensor lets you turn any door or window into a motion sensor.

Sengled lights can be linked to hubs like SmartThings and Wink, and they can also be controlled via voice through assistants like Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. Combined with new additions like the Smart Switch and Smart Sensor, users have more ways than ever before to control their smart lights.