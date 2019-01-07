Digital Trends
Smart Home

Kasa Smart debuts A.I.-based smart home platform with security and lighting

Bruce Brown
By
Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Plug

At CES 2019 in Las Vegas, TP-Link’s Kasa Smart brand took a big step up in the home automation space with a new cloud-based platform. The Smart Actions platform uses artificial intelligence to connect and manage interactions between smart home devices. Kasa Smart also introduced a suite of Smart Actions-compatible smart home security, lighting, and control devices.

Kasa Smart will add features to the Smart Actions platform during 2019 such as person and package detection, face detection, and A.I.-filtered video summaries.

When new features are implemented on the platform, users will be able to configure chains of coordinated actions using Kasa Smart devices. For example, if a doorbell camera or security camera detects motion, that event could be set to trigger outdoor lights plugged into a Kasa Smart outdoor plug, turn on indoor lights, and sound a siren.

The Video Summary feature, scheduled for release in March 2019, will let homeowners review scrollable daily time-lapsed video. If the owner filters the footage with person detection, scheduled to release in the same time frame, the only video clips that appear in the summary will be those triggered by someone approaching the house.

Owners will be able to control and manage the Smart Actions platform and connected devices with the Kasa Smart mobile app and with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, or Microsoft Cortana.

New Kasa Smart home security devices

Kasa Smart Wire-Free Camera (KC300)

Kasa Smart Wire-Free Camera

Kasa Smart will sell the battery-operated KC300 Kasa Smart Wire-Free Camera in bundles of one, two, or three cameras and a hub. With availability planned for the first half of 2019, the KC300 indoor or outdoor 1080p HD camera will have two-way audio, night vision, and motion detection.

Users will be able to configure activity zones to receive alerts only when the camera senses motion within the defined areas. The camera hub will add a configurable siren and occupancy-mimicking audio and boost the camera’s as-yet-unspecified battery life. Pricing is not available for the KC300 packages.

Kasa Smart Spot Indoor Security Camera (KC100)

tp link kasa smart ces 2019 video doorbell new products spot

The KC100 Kasa Smart Spot Indoor Security Camera is scheduled for March 2019 release with a $50 list price. The KC100 camera will have two-way audio, night vision, motion detection, and a 130-degree field of vision. When sound or motion sets off the camera, the system will send a smartphone alert and save a still image. Owners can also stream live video directly to a smartphone.

The Kasa Smart Video Doorbell (KD100)

tp link kasa smart ces 2019 video doorbell new products

The KD100 Kasa Smart Video Doorbell has a 2K HDR camera with infrared night vision, two-way audio, and echo and noise suppression. The video doorbell will connect to existing doorbell wires and ring the existing chime. The camera and integrated A.I. will detect faces to notify owners when family members or strangers are at the door. Pricing has not been set for the KD100, which is planned for availability in the first half of 2019.

New Kasa Smart lighting and control products

The Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Power Outlet (KP200)

tp link kasa smart ces 2019 video doorbell new products wi fi power outlet 2 sockets

Among the first of the new devices to be available, the KP200  Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Power Outlet (KP200) is expected in February 2019 with a $40 list price. Rather than use external smart plugs with traditional outlets, the KP200 will give homeowners the choice of a clean-looking, built-in outlet with two integrated smart plugs.

Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Light Switch with Voice Assistant (HS230)

tp link kasa smart ces 2019 video doorbell new products wi fi light switch with voice assistant

The HS230 will introduce a new level of smart switch technology. The Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Light Switch with Voice Assistant will let owners address voice assistants via the switch to control smart home devices or request music, weather, or other content or use the light switch as an intercom. The HS230 is due sometime in the first half of 2019, with pricing not yet established.

Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Outdoor Plug (KP400)

tp link kasa smart ces 2019 video doorbell new products outdoor plug

The KP400 Kasa Smart’s Outdoor Plug will list for $45 when it launches in February 2019. The weatherproof unit will give homeowners an easy way to connect outdoor lights and anything else they want to plug into an existing smart home system. The KP400 can be controlled by a smartphone app or voice assistants.

Kasa Smart Wi-Fi LED Light Strip (KL430)

Expected to launch in the first half of 2019, the 2-meter-long KL430 Kasa Smart Light Strip will have eight separately controllable LED sections. Each section can have a different color and brightness and up to four additional add-on sections can extend the lighting for ambiance or lighting scenes up to 10 meters. Pricing for the light strips will be available closer to the eventual launch date.

Don't Miss

Nearby dwarf galaxy will collide with Milky Way, awaken black hole at its heart
Up Next

Arlo expands smart home security lineup at CES 2019
maximus answer doorbell ces 2019 video feature v2
Smart Home

Maximus hits CES 2019 with a dual-camera doorbell and improved porch light

Maximus has been popular with smart-home enthusiasts for its security cameras and will augment its security lineup with Answer, a new dual-camera video doorbell with a two-way speaker, as well as a new porch light.
Posted By Clayton Moore
tetra heatwork countertop dishwasher pre order ces 2019 lo e2oeq
Smart Home

Heatworks’ Tetra countertop dishwasher is now available for pre-order

Get ready to surrender dishwashing duties. After first showing it off at CES last year, Heatworks' Tetra countertop dishwasher is on display at CES 2019 and is ready to pre-order.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
sengled introduces new color changing lightstrip smart led ces2019 2
Smart Home

Sengled brings even more lights to Vegas with a new batch of bulbs at CES 2019

Sengled has announced three new light bulbs, a multicolor light strip, a smart sensor, and a smart switch at this year's CES. More options, more lights, and flexible integration options make Sengled a competitor in the lighting arena.
Posted By Patrick Hearn
d link smart plugs water sensor ces 2019 indoor wi fi plug dsp w118 copy
Smart Home

D-Link shows off smart plugs and water sensor at CES 2019

Instead of ditching them to upgrade to the new (and often pricey) modern options, you can add a little connectivity to old devices with smart plugs from D-Link. The company is showing off new smart plugs at CES 2019.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
eve light strip power ces 2019 lifestyle 04
Smart Home

Eve takes wraps off Apple Homekit-enabled light strip, energy strip at CES 2019

Eve Systems introduced two Apple Homekit-enabled devices at CES 2019. The Eve Energy Strip features three outlets with autonomous schedules and energy consumption monitoring. The Eve Light Strip is useful for accent or general lighting.
Posted By Bruce Brown
tuya smart home security ces 2019 video doorbell
Smart Home

Tuya Smart brings smart home security with facial recognition to CES 2019

The Chinese startup Tuya Smart brought hundreds of products to CES last year, and this year it's unveiling a smart home security platform that uses A.I. and facial recognition to distinguish between family members.
Posted By Clayton Moore
lavviebot cat box ces 2019 litter 7 1
Smart Home

IoT litter box automatically refills cat litter and monitors your pet’s health

Cat lovers will find something for them at CES 2019, as pet company PurrSong debuts a new smart cat litter box which automatically cleans itself and refills litter, as well as monitoring the health of your cat.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
elecpro use 3d facial recognition ces 2019 group us e lock
Smart Home

Elecpro Group introduces US:E smart lock with 3D facial recognition at CES 2019

Elecpro Group's US:E smart lock uses multiple unlock modes. Introduced at CES 2019 following a Kickstarter launch, the US:E smart lock will be available in two versions, each with six ways to lock and unlock.
Posted By Bruce Brown
netatmo smart video doorbell reveal ces cbyge tablelamp bed v4 green
Smart Home

Netatmo adds a smart video doorbell to its growing lineup of security products

Netatmo has released over a dozen products onto the smart home market since it was founded in 2011, and now the French manufacturer is unveiling a new Smart Video Doorbell that will go on sale around mid-2019.
Posted By Clayton Moore
u by moen shower avoice control ces 2019 2
Smart Home

Forget about singing in the shower. U by Moen lets you converse with Alexa

At CES 2019, Moen brought out its U by Moen technology that allows you to control every part of your showering experience through voice assistants including Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
Lutron Caséta switches
Smart Home

Lutron adds fan control to its smart lighting system during CES 2019

In addition to the other unexpected launches at CES 2019, Lutron Electronics will augment its Caseta by Lutron brand with a new fan speed control module and an accompanying remote.
Posted By Clayton Moore
pg opte beauty wand ces 2019 180108 dreamworks basestation 3 min
Smart Home

Procter and Gamble offshoot Opté is launching a beauty wand to banish blemishes

Who's the fairest of them all? A new device launched at CES 2019 by Opté, a Proctor and Gamble startup, might be able to identify, analyze, and eliminate blemishes using an HD camera and a microscopic makeup printer.
Posted By Clayton Moore
inubx automated dog toilet ces 2019 inubox open
Smart Home

Inubox is an automated dog toilet that aims to get some tails wagging

Inubox, an automated dog toilet, is at CES 2019. Instead of going outside to do the dirty work, Inubox is an in-home solution that recognizes your dog, cleans up the waste, and puts it in a bag.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
amazon echo plus 2nd gen
Smart Home

Amazon says it has sold more than 100 million Alexa-powered devices

If it seems as though Amazon's voice assistant Alexa is basically inescapable at this point, that's for good reason. According to Amazon, the company has sold more than 100 million devices with Alexa built into them.
Posted By AJ Dellinger