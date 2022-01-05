Samsung has been connecting its appliances with the company’s SmartThings ecosystem for years, and now we’re seeing the culmination of those efforts with the Home Hub. Designed to help you run your home more efficiently, the Home Hub’s 8.4-inch tablet brings control of all those SmartThings apps into one central location.

The Home Hub doesn’t just create one place for users to monitor their Samsung appliances. It also uses A.I. to deliver a more customized solution for you and your family. SmartThings learns your preferences to make relevant suggestions. The SmartThings ecosystem works with a myriad of products, not just Samsung. Now that SmartThings also supports Matter, the number of products you can connect through the company’s Home Hub just got larger.

Since Home Hub will be able to connect with every product in your SmartThings ecosystem, you’ll be able to control and monitor just about everything smart in your home. The A.I. mode is designed to help analyze usage patterns and find savings to help reduce energy bills, while SmartAir will focus on the air quality in your home by managing air purifiers and air conditioners. The new Home Care wizard will monitor your smart appliances and let you know when replacements or service are needed.

The tablet has two microphones and speakers, so you can go ahead and ask Bixby to do things for you. You’ll also be able to keep an eye on your pet and streamline making meals.

One thing is clear: Samsung is officially throwing its hat in the ring for control of your home. We’ll just have to wait and see how will it compete against the likes of Apple HomeKit, Google’s Nest, and Amazon Echo devices?

It’s good to finally see a Samsung-focused home hub, especially after the disappointment of the Galaxy Home Mini. The device had been promised over and over again, but never saw a Western release. This new Home Hub isn’t what we pictured, but it’s a welcome addition to the SmartThings lineup.

