  1. Smart Home

Samsung SmartThings announces new partnerships for smart energy

Keyan Riddick
By

Samsung SmartThings, the company’s smart home and IoT division, announced today during CES 2022 that it would be expanding its Energy service. The SmartThings Energy expansion will further continue to help consumers optimize their energy usage and save money on utilities.

SmartThings Energy launched in July 2021 and the service overhauled the home energy category and still drives technology transformation with the help of its partners today. SmartThings Energy helps users reduce their global environmental impact using energy management platforms, energy providers, and sustainability partners. The expansion sees SmartThings Energy working with Constellation, Logical Buildings, and Oracle Utilities for various projects.

A flyer explaining the SmartThings Energy service and mission.
Smartthings Energy

SmartThings will be working with Oracle to combine Oracle’s contextual and behavioral energy insights with SmartThings products and automation services. This partnership helps users save more money with their SmartThings Energy products since those products will recognize patterns more efficiently.

Logical Buildings and SmartThings have paired up to use Logical Building’s rewards program. The program is hosted in the ConED utility market. After participating in the ConED response program, users will be able to see insights about their energy usage and use that information to help create automation in the SmartThings Energy app. That automation will help the environment and allow users to save money and earn rewards.

Lastly, Constellation is an energy and energy solutions provider. The company will be partnering with SmartThings to create solutions that utilize multiple areas of expertise between the companies. The solutions will help users easily view and manage home energy usage while home or away due to its focus on sustainability and efficiency.

These three collaborations will work alongside SmartThing Energy’s established capabilities and services. Its services include offering users whole-home energy monitoring along with device-specific energy usage. SmartThings also stated that they would be attempting to work with other manufacturers throughout 2022 to strengthen its impact on users and the environment.

The SmartThings Energy goals are to deliver a net-zero future, provide users with more accessible solutions for managing energy use, and ultimately make an impactful difference for the planet. These partnerships are the next step to achieving those goals.

Editors' Recommendations

Best Dell laptop deals for January 2022

dell xps 13 9310 specs price release date 02

Kokomo is a new social VR platform from Canon

Canon VR lens.

Ring launches much-awaited glass break sensor for Ring Alarm

ring launches much awaited glass break sensor for alarm

Bose smart speakers and soundbars are getting Chromecast built-in

Bose Smart Soundbar 900 close-up.

Google is making Android devices work better together with expanded Fast Pairing

google fast pairing android features multi device experiences

Motorola MA1 gives your car wireless Android Auto

The Motorola MA1 wireless adapter for Android Auto.

Haptic trackpads are everywhere at CES 2022– and I’m delighted by it

A woman uses the trackpad on an HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook 3.

Google now has its own way of making Android phones and Windows more compatible

The Your Phone app on an Android phone.

Razer Project Sophia puts a PC and OLED screen into a modular desk

Razer Project Sophia render.

Razer Zephyr Pro finally brings voice amplification to its Bane-like N95 mask

Razer's mew Zephyr Pro face mask also supports RGB lighting.

The Razer Enki Pro HyperSense is a 4D theater in a chair — and I loved it

Razer Enki Pro HyperSense gaming chair.

Google is bringing Apple’s best headphone features to more products

Google Pixel Buds A-Series true wireless earbuds.-A

Apple Magic Mouse, Magic Trackpad just got rare price cuts

Apple Magic Mouse 2