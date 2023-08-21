The Leviton Decora Smart Wi-Fi Outdoor Plug-In Switch is the latest product to offer Matter support. In fact, it’s also the first and only Matter-enabled outdoor smart plug on the market. It’s a bit expensive at $55, but seeing as it’s the only member of its class right now, it might be worth the price tag.

Aside from Matter support, Leviton packed the Decora Smart Wi-Fi Outdoor Plug-In Switch with premium features. This includes extreme weather protection, an IP65 rating for waterproofing, a built-in light sensor that can automatically turn the unit on or off, and support for the Leviton smartphone app.

The built-in light sensor is a big selling point, as it can be used to turn on your patio lights when it gets dark at night, then turn them off in the morning without any manual input. Leviton says the smart plug was built with string lights, holiday decorations, and aquarium pumps in mind, making it a versatile companion for most of your outdoor electronics.

Aside from the light sensor, you can also schedule your Decora Smart Wi-Fi Outdoor Plug-In Switch to turn on and off at set times throughout the day, making it easy to control when your devices are active.

Recommended Videos

Of course, Matter support is what’s most compelling about the latest outdoor smart plug. This allows it to interact with all other Matter-enabled smart gadgets (though it also benefits from native support for Alexa, Google Home, HomeKit, SmartThings, and IFTTT).

Keep in mind you’ll need a Matter hub to get it working with Matter, but since most smart speakers from Apple, Google, and Amazon now fill that role, there’s a good chance you already have a Matter hub floating around your home.

Editors' Recommendations