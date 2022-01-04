At CES 2022, Acer announced it will upgrade several gaming laptops from its Predator and Nitro series with the latest mobile processors and GPUs.

New models of the Predator Triton 500 SE, Predator Helios 300, and Acer Nitro 5 will all offer Intel’s 12th-gen Alder Lake Core H-series processor, alongside Nvidia’s newest RTX 30-series graphics cards. The Acer Nitro 5, meanwhile, includes the option to equip AMD’s Ryzen 6000 series CPU.

Predator Triton 500 SE

The most powerful model out of the updated laptops is the Predator Triton 500 SE, which Acer describes as a “special edition” system designed for both gaming and work. This model was first released in 2021, but will get a boost in 2022.

Consumers can choose up to a 12th-gen Intel Core i9 processor, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti laptop GPU, and 32GB of 5200 MHz LPDDR5 memory. These components are all housed within an all-metal design, giving it a more neutral look when compared to other gaming laptops. The Predator Triton 500 SE’s portability factor is another enticing aspect, measuring 19.9 mm (0.75 in) at its thinnest point.

Due to the system integrating the latest generation of technology, Acer has implemented a triple-fan system, which includes two 5th-gen AeroBlade 3D fans. The company’s Vortex Flow technology ensures that airflow is redirected to key components, joined by four heat pipes that provide additional cooling. Furthermore, thermal foam and liquid-metal thermal grease has been placed on the CPU.

The laptop also comes with a 99.98 Watt-hours battery. Acer stresses that its cooling system will thus allow the laptop to minimize heat distribution to the user.

As for the screen, the Triton 500 SE’s 16-inch display delivers a WQXGA (2560 x 1600) panel with a 240Hz refresh rate and 3 ms response time. In addition to a 16:10 aspect ratio, Acer added an SD 7.0 card reader for offloading content. You can also use the HDMI 2.1 port for 4K content (with a 120Hz refresh rate) via a compatible external monitor or television.

Other specifications include up to 2TB of high-speed PCIe Gen 4 storage and a full range of USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, including two Thunderbolt 4 Type-C ports with support for DisplayPort and power delivery. In regard to connectivity, Acer incorporated an Intel Killer E3100G 2.5G Ethernet Controller, Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6E 1675, and Control Center 2.0. The laptop also runs Windows 11 out of the box.

With a starting price of $2,300, the Predator Triton 500 SE will be available in North America in March, while other regions will receive the laptop in February.

Predator Helios 300

Next up is the Predator Helios 300. This gaming laptop can be configured with up to a 12th-gen Intel Core i7 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 laptop GPU or Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti laptop GPU, 32GB of DDR5-4800 MHz memory, and up to 2TB of PCIe Gen4 SSD RAID 0 storage.

Elsewhere, it comes with a 15.6-inch QHD (2560 x 1440) IPS display with a 165Hz refresh rate. Acer also revamped the chassis for a cleaner look, as well as including a thin light bar situated below the palm rest that can be configured through PredatorSense.

A dual-fan layout sports a single 5th Gen AeroBlade 3D fan, complemented by Acer’s CoolBoost technology. As for the built-in PredatorSense button, this feature lets users control the fan speed through four preset operating modes. Furthermore, pressing the built-in Turbo key immediately maxes out such settings for improved gaming performance.

The Predator Helios 300, which will run Windows 11, also delivers various ports: An HDMI 2.1 port that can connect to external monitors or gaming consoles, a Thunderbolt Type-C port, and two USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports. One of those USB 3.2 ports provide users with the ability to charge a mobile device, even if the system is turned off.

The 15.6-inch Predator Helios 300 launches in North America in May, starting at $1,650. In EMEA, it will be available a few months earlier in February, starting at 2,299 euros. A 17.3-inch model with an IPS panel (QHD 165 Hz or FHD 165 Hz/144 Hz) has also been developed. That variant launches in North America in March, with prices starting at $1,750, preceded by a release elsewhere during February.

Acer Nitro 5

Finally, Acer unveiled the Acer Nitro 5. The gaming laptop offers up to a 12th-gen Intel Core i7 processor and up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPU. Alongside 32GB of DDR4 3200 RAM, dual M.2 SSD slots (PCIe Gen 4) should satisfy storage requirements.

The Acer Nitro 5 can also be configured with up to an AMD Ryzen 6000 series processor, up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti laptop GPU, and up to 32GB of DDR5 4800 MHz RAM. In terms of storage for the AMD processor-powered Nitro 5, this specific model supplies two M.2 PCIe Gen 4 SSD slots (one PCIe Gen 4 slot and one PCIe Gen 3 slot).

The revamp to the Acer Nitro 5 involves a redesigned chassis featuring dual-fan cooling, in addition to four exhaust ports. Users will be able to overclock the CPU and GPU via the built-in NitroSense utility app, which also allows you to customize the 4-zone RGB keyboard’s lighting. The Nitro 5 will be available with two options: An FHD 144Hz panel or a 165Hz QHD panel with a 3ms response time.

Port-wise, Nitro 5 includes an HDMI 2.1 port and support for both USB 3.2 Gen 1 and Gen 2. The Intel-powered model also comes with a Thunderbolt 4 Type-C port, while the AMD variant includes a USB 4 port.

The Acer Nitro 5 (Intel processor, 15.6-inch) will be available in North America in March, starting at $1,050, while a launch in EMEA is due sometime in February. The Acer Nitro 5 (AMD processor, 15.6-inch) will be released in April, starting at $1,100 and in EMEA regions in April as well.

A pair of 17.3-inch models with an IPS panel (QHD/FHD 165 Hz, FHD 144 Hz) will also become available. Specifically, the Acer Nitro 5 (Intel processor, 17.3-inch) will launch in North America in April, with prices starting at $1,100. In EMEA regions, it becomes available in March. The AMD processor version of the 17.3-inch model, meanwhile, goes up for sale in North America in May, starting at $1,149.99, and elsewhere in April.

Editors' Recommendations