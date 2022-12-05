 Skip to main content
Alienware teases a monster new 18-inch laptop ahead of CES

Aaron Leong
By

Alienware just dropped a short trailer teasing a new 18-inch gaming laptop. While this is very exciting news indeed, the video creates more questions than it leaves answers.

Alienware is trying to create a splash before CES 2023 in Las Vegas. Not since the original Alienware 18 (technically 17.3-inch) have we seen the company try to play up this 18-inch laptop with terms like “unmatched performance” and “performance juggernaut.”

The signs are all around you, something big is coming soon. pic.twitter.com/EyU8BvdYIF

&mdash; ALIENWARE (@Alienware) December 5, 2022

If this new machine is as powerful and all-out as the outrageous original, which had two GPUs under the hood and a top-of-the-line CPU with multiple cooling fans to keep it all in check, then we could be in for a treat. More recently, Alienware had the Area-51m, a chunky 17-inch laptop with a desktop-class processor inside that was fully upgradeable.

The trailer for this new 18-inch laptop, unfortunately, doesn’t yet reveal the design or any pertinent specs that could help whet our appetites. The video begins with a bunch of people doing various activities in a park. The video cuts to, “When something this big and powerful arrives.” Suddenly the sky becomes overcast and people begin staring up as something vaguely rectangular flies over, its flight path creating an imprint in the field below.

The screen flashes a message, “It leaves a mark.” And then we get a drone view where the number “18” has formed on the field. Cue more people ooh-ing and aah-ing.

While Alienware currently makes some of the best gaming laptops available, such as its M- and X-series, these machines show the mature and refined side of the company. We think it’s about time the company shows us that it still can have fun creating crazy and bonkers machines just like it did years ago. Could this 18-inch laptop be it? Could we get two RTX 40-series GPUs? Or twin CPUs? Maybe a 600Hz display? We’ll have to wait and find out.

