Gigabyte’s new Aorus gaming laptops pack some serious power

Gigabyte has announced an expansion to its Aorus lineup of gaming laptops, as well as revealed new models for its Aero creator laptop series.

All the systems, including the upgraded version of its Aorus 17 gaming laptop, come equipped with the latest Intel Alder Lake mobile processors, joined by Nvidia graphics cards.

The new gaming laptops that will be a part of Gigabyte’s Aorus brand are the Aorus 17, Aorus 15, and Aorus 5. The Aorus 17 in particular is geared toward “extreme gamers,” and its components illustrate that it’s an accurate description. It comes with Intel’s 12th-gen Core i7-12700H processor, as well as up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti 16GB laptop GPU.

Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 3080 Ti laptop GPU, which was announced at CES 2022, is powered by 16GB of the “fastest GDDR6 memory ever shipped in a laptop,” while the latest Intel Core i7 CPU is based on the 45-watt Intel Core H series 14-core processor (six performance cores and eight efficiency cores).

Moving on to the display, the Aorus 17 is the first in the series to utilize a gaming display with a four-sided bezel-less design. As a result, the screen delivers a 90% screen-to-body ratio and a 30% reduction in the lower edge of the screen. The FHD 17.3-inch laptop also features a refresh rate of 360Hz and a 3-millisecond response time.

Portability-wise, it can be carried around with ease thanks to a thin design. Other specifications include up to 64GB of DDR5 RAM and up to a 4TB SSD.

The 15.6-inch Aorus 15 gaming laptop, meanwhile, will offer most of the aforementioned features. The main difference, however, is that it will come with an additional screen configuration in the form of a QHD 165Hz display.

Finally, the 15.6-inch Aorus 5 gaming laptop is a system aimed at the mainstream segment of the market. It sports up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 8GB mobile graphics card, while the CPU is Intel’s Core i7-12700H. It will be available with a FHD 240Hz or 144Hz display. Unlike the Aorus 15 and 17, the Aorus 5 will be equipped with DDR4-3200 RAM instead of DDR5.

As for Gigabyte’s new Aero laptops, these systems have been created predominantly for designers and content creators. As such, the Aero 5, Aero 16, and Aero 17 all deliver impressive displays. The Aero 5 has a 16:9 4K AMOLED display, while the Aero 16 can be configured with either a 16:10 UHD+ AMOLED display or a QHD+ miniLED display. Lastly, the Aero 17 features a 16:9 UHD miniLED display.

In terms of performance, these laptops are no slouch. Both the Aero 16 and Aero 17 can be ordered with up to an Intel Core i9-12900HK processor, while the Aero 5 can be equipped with up to an Intel Core i7-12700H CPU. Elsewhere, the latter will be available with up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti mobile GPU. The Aero 16 and Aero 17, meanwhile, can be built with up to the more powerful GeForce RTX 3080 Ti mobile graphics card.

Launch periods and pricing have yet to be revealed for the new Aorus and Aero laptops.

