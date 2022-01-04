Nvidia unveiled two new mobile GPUs at CES 2022: The RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti. Positioned as replacements to the non-Ti models currently shipping in laptops, Nvidia says players can expect performance increases between 10% and 20% — depending on the specific laptop.

For months, we’ve seen rumors about the 16GB RTX 3080 Ti, but it turns out that the rumors were about a mobile GPU. The RTX 3080 Ti comes with 16GB of GDDR6 memory and performance that outclass the Titan RTX, according to Nvidia.

In real-world use, Nvidia says the RTX 3080 Ti can deliver 120+ frames per second (fps) at 1440p with all of the sliders turned up. The Titan RTX is over three years old at this point, but it’s still impressive to see a mobile GPU outpacing a high-end desktop one.

The RTX 3070 Ti targets 1440p gaming at 100+ fps. Nvidia says it’s up to 70% faster than last-gen’s RTX 2070 Super mobile, though the company didn’t provide specific benchmarks.

Laptops sporting the new cards will begin shipping on February 5, 2022. Nvidia says machines with the RTX 3080 Ti start at $2,499 and machines with the RTX 3070 Ti start at $1,499.

Several laptops with the new graphics cards have already been announced at CES 2022, including 2022 Razer Blade models and the Acer Predator Helios 300. As replacements for the cards currently shipping, we expect the Ti models to become the norm as the year continues.

As is the case with all mobile Nvidia GPUs, the main concern is power draw. Not too much power, but too little. Nvidia allows laptops builders to define how much power the graphics card gets, which can lead to wildly different performance.

Nvidia didn’t say the power ranges for the new cards, nor have any laptop makers confirmed the wattage of the cards in their designs. Nvidia requires manufacturers to list the wattage of the GPU, so make sure to double-check before picking up a new machine.

Along with the new graphics cards, Nvidia revealed a slate of new products and services at CES 2022. These include the RTX 3050 and RTX 3090 Ti desktop graphics cards, expansion of GeForce Now on desktop and TVs, and updates to its Max-Q specification for mobile graphics cards.

