CES is nearly over. There’s really only one more day on the show floor, so today, Thursday, January 9, is the last chance for most people to try out the coolest tech of the week.

We’ll be updating this post throughout Day 4 with the latest news, photos, product announcements, and more from the Digital Trends staff on the ground at CES 2020.

Get inked up without the commitment

By Allison Matyus

11:07 a.m. If getting a tattoo is too much of a commitment for you, then this tattoo printer could be just what you need for some temporary ink.

Prinker debuted a tattoo printer at CES, and it’s some pretty neat tech. You can customize your tattoo design within the app, then place the small printer on whatever area of your body and viola! You have got yourself a tattoo for the next day or so. The Food and Drug Administration even approves the ink.

It’ll cost you $270, which is about what a real medium-sized tattoo would cost you. However, the Prinker comes with enough ink to supply you with about 1,000 tattoos so you can look like a badass even if needles terrify you.

Intel made a discrete graphics card

By Brandon Widder

10:46 a.m. Intel’s CES showcase included everything from A.I.-enhanced tracking to foldable laptops, though, its biggest reveal may have happened behind closed doors. On Wednesday, the company gave Digital Trends and a handful of outlets a sleek peak at its long-rumored Xe graphics architecture, specifically its upcoming desktop graphics card, the Intel DG1.

Intel leveraged the processor, which the company ensures us is nowhere near finished, to play the popular free-to-play shooter Waframe. It didn’t blow us away — performance was choppy, even when running at a mild 30 frames per second at 1080p resolution — but Intel reminded us it’s only a “software development vehicle,” meant only to prepare developers for future Xe graphics solutions. The DG1 represents entry-level card based on performance, however, in the future, we expect Intel to release more robust, capable pieces of Xe hardware more in line with what AMD and Nvidia currently produce. Until then, we’ll keep our eyes open.

These speakers have it all

By Allison Matyus

9:00 a.m. Harmon Kardon introduced its Citation series speakers that featuresome pretty impressive audio quality. Among them is the Citation 200, which has specs like a battery with eight hours of playtime and protection against splashes.

The Citation Oasis has an alarm clock (for those who still use those things) and music-streaming capabilities. The Citation Multibeam 700 is a compact soundbar with a color LCD. It uses seven built-in speakers to immerse you in the sound completely.

Then there’s the Citation Sub S: A wireless, small subwoofer perfect for anyone’s home theater.

With all of these speakers, you can expect Google Assistant, as well as Chromecast and Apple AirPlay capabilities. Think of all the music streaming possibilities!

And the winner is…

By Allison Matyus

6:43 a.m. We’ve seen lots of groundbreaking new tech the past couple days at CES, but to us, one reigns supreme.

In terms of technology that really could impact people for the better, the BrainCo Dexus takes the cake as this year’s top tech winner.

The prosthetic arm uses a brain-machine interface to allow the wearer to control the arm entirely with their own thoughts, just like a regular arm. We got to see the arm up close, and even shake someone’s hand, and were blown away by how seamlessly the limb was able to move.

Another thing we applaud is its price: $10,000 for a prosthetic arm is much more affordable and accessible to more people who actually need it than the $40,000 that many other prostheses cost.

Bravo, BrainCo!

What you missed on Day 3

By Mathew Katz

Yesterday was when we really got a chance to spend quality time with products and bigwigs from some of tech’s biggest companies.

DT Editor-in-Chief Jeremy Kaplan found out exclusively from Google’s diversity boss that the company has spent the past few years developing a 2,000-person group of “inclusion champions” to make sure all kinds of people are involved in developing Google products. The search giant has had issues with diversity in its products in the past — including a camera that wasn’t rendering everyone’s skin tones correctly — so this is a welcome change.

We also found out what Quibi is (yes, that’s a real company). It’s a streaming service coming April 6 that offers up what it describes as “quick bites” that run for 10 minutes or less. Some big names have signed on for Quibi’s 175 shows, including Chrissy Teigen, Tyra Banks, and Joe Jonas. Quibi’s big gimmick is that you can watch its shows on your phone either vertically or horizontally — it’s built for both.

For a complete roundup of the past few days at CES, check out yesterday's Day 3 Live Blog, Tuesday's Day 2 Live Blog and Monday's Day 1 Live Blog.

