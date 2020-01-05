Lost laptops may soon become easier to find. And lost HP laptops in particular, could become easier to find thanks to a new partnership announced this week.

According to a press release, a new partnership between HP and smart location company Tile will result in the release of Tile-enabled HP Elite Dragonfly laptops beginning in early 2020. In an effort to make “everyday devices like laptops findable,” Tile’s smart location services are expected to be integrated into HP’s Elite Dragonfly laptops via “a new Tile Windows app.”

The new technology-finding option will require the use of the Tile mobile app and is expected to allow users to find their laptops if lost, activate Tile’s finding network if the laptop is moved out of Bluetooth range, and even view the last location the laptop was seen. Notably, the Tile integration is also expected to function “even if the HP laptop is offline or when powered off.”

As a result of this initiative, HP’s Elite Dragonfly will also be the first laptop released with a “built-in Tile.” There are different configurations of the Elite Dragonfly that are available but most come with: Eighth-generation Intel processors, a minimum of 8GB of RAM, and a minimum of 256GB of solid-state drive (SSD) storage. Digital Trends recently reviewed the Elite Dragonfly. This laptop garnered fairly favorable reviews from us, but overall we considered it primarily best for an “on-the-go business person” rather than for use by the general public. We especially liked its portable size, its security features, and its “incredible battery life.” There were a few drawbacks, however. These included the use of older processors and a small keyboard that felt “cramped.”

But the inclusion of Tile location services in this year’s release of Elite Dragonfly laptops could be another feather in this laptop line’s cap. In October, we also reviewed several of Tile’s smart location products: The Sticker, the Slim, and the Pro. Overall, we loved the variety of shapes, the affordable prices, and how easy it was to set them up. We did feel, however, that the Sticker’s speaker was “tough to hear.”

