CES 2020 is in full swing, and that means product announcements — lots and lots of product announcements. Ring has joined the fray with six new products, including its first-ever access control product, the Ring Access Controller Pro. The Access Controller Pro is Ring’s first entry in this area and allows users to not only view who is at their gates but also open the gate remotely. The device can be paired with Key by Amazon to take packages securely inside the gate. The downside to this device is that it isn’t a DIY setup. You’ll have to shell out for professional installation.

The next big announcement from Ring is the Ring Smart LED bulbs. Not only are these Ring’s first-ever smart lights, but they are also weather-resistant and designed for use outdoors. The Ring smart lights are available as both A19 bulbs and PAR38 bulbs. Users can control their smart lights from anywhere via their mobile devices, adjust the brightness, and schedule specific times for the lights to come on.

Continuing the trend of lighting announcements, Ring is also introducing three solar-powered lights. The first is the Ring Solar Floodlight, a motion-activated light perfect for entryways and driveways. It puts out 1,300 lumens and has a 45-foot motion detection range. The next is the Ring Solar Steplight. The Steplight is best used to light up steps, porches, and decks. Users can connect it to the Ring Bridge to gain more specific control over the light.

The final solar-powered light is the Ring Solar Pathlight. This motion-activated light is intended for use along pathways and driveways to create an easy-to-see path. It can also be connected to the Ring Bridge to control the brightness, set schedules, and control motion sensitivity.

If you’re interested in any of the new Ring smart lights, they will be available for purchase on April 1, 2020. The Ring Access Controller is available now for $300, although you can snag it in a bundle with the Stick Up Cam Battery for $390 on Amazon.

Ring wants to expand beyond doorbells to provide whole-home security. All of these products will eventually be controlled through the upcoming Control Center within the Ring mobile app, but the company said the Control Center will improve over time and that the current version is not indicative of their final vision.

Editors' Recommendations