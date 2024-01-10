It’s a trans-pacific audio dream team of sorts: Klipsch, the iconic American speaker company, has joined forces with Onkyo — one of Japan’s premiere audio processing and amplification companies, to create a new, modular soundbar system known as Flexus. Klipsch showed the new hardware at CES 2024 but didn’t offer any demos. It says the Flexus system is expected to be available by April 2024.

Despite showing the major components of the Flexus system — two soundbar options (Flexus Core 100/Core 200), wireless surround speakers, and a wireless subwoofer — no specifications were released. We don’t even know if it supports Dolby Atmos, though it’s safe to assume that it does.

All Klipsch is willing to discuss is the degree to which it has invested in the new system (it claims that it conducted over 1000 rigorous tests to ensure its quality and performance) and the importance of its partnership with Onkyo. Klipsch credits Onkyo’s technology as key to reducing the size of certain components as well as helping to perfect “every aspect of sound reproduction within our soundbars.”

While we wait for Klipsch to give us some more substantive info like whether the Flexus system has HDMI inputs, how much power it handles, and whether or not it supports Wi-Fi features like AirPlay, the company has given us a price list for the individual components:

Flexus Core 100 Soundbar: $299

Flexus Core 200 Soundbar: $449

Flexus Surround 100: $249

Flexus Sub 100: $299

In some ways, it’s surprising we haven’t seen a Klipsch-Onkyo partnership before now. Both brands share the same corporate parent — Voxx International — which also owns several other well-known audio brands like Pioneer, Acoustic Research, RCA, and Energy.

