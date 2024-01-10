 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. News

Klipsch teases Flexus soundbar system powered by Onkyo at CES 2024

Simon Cohen
By
Klipsch Flexus soundbar powered by Onkyo.
Klipsch
CES 2024
Read and watch our complete CES coverage here

It’s a trans-pacific audio dream team of sorts: Klipsch, the iconic American speaker company, has joined forces with Onkyo — one of Japan’s premiere audio processing and amplification companies, to create a new, modular soundbar system known as Flexus. Klipsch showed the new hardware at CES 2024 but didn’t offer any demos. It says the Flexus system is expected to be available by April 2024.

Despite showing the major components of the Flexus system — two soundbar options (Flexus Core 100/Core 200), wireless surround speakers, and a wireless subwoofer — no specifications were released. We don’t even know if it supports Dolby Atmos, though it’s safe to assume that it does.

Recommended Videos
Related

All Klipsch is willing to discuss is the degree to which it has invested in the new system (it claims that it conducted over 1000 rigorous tests to ensure its quality and performance) and the importance of its partnership with Onkyo. Klipsch credits Onkyo’s technology as key to reducing the size of certain components as well as helping to perfect “every aspect of sound reproduction within our soundbars.”

While we wait for Klipsch to give us some more substantive info like whether the Flexus system has HDMI inputs, how much power it handles, and whether or not it supports Wi-Fi features like AirPlay, the company has given us a price list for the individual components:

  • Flexus Core 100 Soundbar: $299
  • Flexus Core 200 Soundbar: $449
  • Flexus Surround 100: $249
  • Flexus Sub 100: $299

In some ways, it’s surprising we haven’t seen a Klipsch-Onkyo partnership before now. Both brands share the same corporate parent — Voxx International — which also owns several other well-known audio brands like Pioneer, Acoustic Research, RCA, and Energy.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Simon Cohen
Simon Cohen
Contributing Editor, A/V
Simon Cohen covers a variety of consumer technologies, but has a special interest in audio and video products, like…
LG’s 2024 OLED M4 takes AI processing to new heights ahead of CES
The 2024 LG OLED M4 television seen in a press image.

The 2024 LG OLED M4 sports an even better processor and faster refresh rates — all while doing so wirelessly. LG

With its new QNED televisions and accompanying range of new soundbars having already made their pre-CES appearances, LG now turns to the big guns — its 2024 OLED TV lineup. Basically, just take what made its 2023 models so great and add some more superlatives: Bigger (or smaller, actually, but we’ll get to that.) Brighter. Faster. More powerful.

Read more
LG’s 2024 slate of soundbars are tailor-made for its televisions
The LG S70TY soundbar.

The LG S10TY soundbar. LG Electronics

LG has announced its 2024 slate of soundbars a few weeks ahead of CES 2024 (as it's prone to do). With them is promised an "elevated home cinema experience." We'll have to wait to pass judgment on that part until we get to hear them.

Read more
Hisense teases 110-inch, 10,000-nit TV ahead of CES 2024
Hisense 110UX ULED X mini-LED 4K TV.

Hisense says its new 110UX TV will do something no other consumer display has ever done: deliver 10,000 nits of peak brightness. The 110UX, which has a 110-inch diagonal screen size and apparently has its own console-style stand and audio system, will get its official debut at the 2024 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas in January.

In typical fashion for a CES sneak peek, Hisense hasn't released any pricing or availability information for the scorchingly bright 110UX. The new model is based on Hisense's ULED X technology platform which it first announced in 2023 with the debut of the Hisense UX.

Read more