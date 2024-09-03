Klipsh has announced the Flexus Core 300, a new Onkyo-powered flagship Dolby Atmos soundbar with an unusual feature: it’s the first soundbar to include Dirac Live, a room correction technology that’s favored by audiophiles and typically found on high-end AV receivers. The Flexus Core 300 will arrive in the winter, for $999.

That price is double what Klipsch asks for its excellent Flexus Core 200, so you would be right in thinking the 300 offers more than just room correction.

Unlike the Core 200, which is a 3.1.2 system that can be upgraded to 5.1.2 (or more) with the use of Klipsch’s wireless subwoofers and surrounds, the Core 300 can process 5.1.2 on its own. It uses an array of 13 drivers including two 2.25-inch up-firing drivers, two 2.25-inch side-firing drivers, four front-firing 2.25-inch drivers, a dedicated center channel tweeter, and four 4-inch subwoofers.

It also has its own HDMI input, something the Core 200 lacks, letting you connect a variety of external devices to the soundbar with passthrough support for 8K video. Klipsch didn’t release a full set of specs, so we don’t yet know if it will handle variable refresh rate (VRR), 4K at 120Hz, auto low-latency mode (ALLM) or other HDMI 2.1 features that gamers in particular value.

While the Core 200 was strictly limited to Bluetooth connectivity, which limited music streaming quality, the Core 300 can connect to Wi-Fi and Ethernet. The new Klipsch Connect Plus app is designed to work over that network connection, which should make it faster and more responsive. Apple AirPlay 2, Google Cast, and Google Home compatibility means the Core 300 can be used as part of a multiroom audio system.

Klipsch has also announced new Flexus accessories that will work with both the Core 200 and 300 soundbars. The Flexus Sub 200 ($499) features a 12-inch driver while the Flexus Surr 200 ($399) surround speakers add the height channel drivers that the Flexus Surr 100 speakers lack, letting you create a 5.1.4 system from either the Core 200 or Core 300 soundbars.

As with the Core 200, you’ll need to use the included Klipsch Flexus Transport USB dongle to create the wireless connection between the Core 300 and these accessory speakers.

For those familiar with Dirac Live room correction, the Core 300 ships with a Dirac-compatible measurement microphone and the included Dirac Live license is for the limited bandwidth version of the software. You will be able to upgrade to the full bandwidth version, but Klipsch hasn’t released pricing or timing on that yet. We also don’t know if Dirac’s Bass Control will be offered as an additional paid upgrade.