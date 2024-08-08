For those who want to exert maximum control over their home theater, an AV receiver simply won’t cut it. These folks want to equip their rooms with dedicated amplifiers — perhaps as many amps as speakers — so spending money on an AV receiver (which usually includes amplification) doesn’t make sense. For these buyers, an AV processor is the way to go, and McIntosh’s new MX200 AV processor might be exactly what home theater DIYers or professional installers are looking for.

The pricey piece of gear — the MX200 hits authorized McIntosh dealers in August for $6,000 — can process up to 11.2 channels of uncompressed audio, while also passing along 8K/60 frames per second (fps), 4K/120 fps, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and HLG (with 3D and rec.2020) to your TV. Some of that (mostly the 8K/HDR10+ support) is a bump up from the company’s $5,500 MX100 AV Processor, but what’s likely to get enthusiasts excited is the inclusion of Dirac Live Full Bandwidth room correction, with a license for the software.

Recommended Videos

The MX100 included Audyssey MultEQ XT32, but Dirac Live has been gaining more attention recently, making the MX200 a tempting upgrade even if you already own an AV processor.

In terms of looks, the MX200 is almost identical to the MX100 — you get a sleek, rack-mountable black chassis with silver wings, a glass display with multiline LED readouts, and two simple and elegant control knobs (one for volume, and one for input selection).

Around the back, things are also quite similar. Perhaps too similar. It’s unfortunate that McIntosh has kept just four HDMI inputs, which feels somewhat limited in a world where folks are likely to own multiple game consoles, Blu-ray players, and streaming devices.

As before, the main audio channel outputs are handled by balanced XLR connections, though this time around, McIntosh as chosen to make the two subwoofer outputs unbalanced via RCA jacks. Still available are four digital inputs (two optical, two coax), but the MX200 brings a healthy dose of analog too. There’s an analog line-in, a dedicated phono line-in with ground for moving-magnet cartridge turntables, and a set of stereo balanced XLR inputs.

The processor handles both Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, and audiophiles will appreciate that the MX200 uses seven discrete 32-bit digital-to-analog converters (DACs).