LG introduces the first QNED TV capable of transmitting audio and video wirelessly

LG has officially announced its 2025 QNED evo premium LCD TVs, which promise to set a new standard in home entertainment with a strong emphasis on enhanced visuals, true wireless capabilities, and a suite of personalized AI features tailored for the modern viewer. These cutting-edge TVs are designed to deliver a significantly improved viewing experience through their vibrant and accurate color technology, combined with immersive picture quality powered by advanced Mini LED technology and LG’s state-of-the-art α AI processor.

The standout highlight of this year’s impressive lineup is undoubtedly the QNED9M, marking a significant milestone as LG’s first QNED TV capable of transmitting audio and video wirelessly using True Wireless technology. This groundbreaking technology, which was previously exclusive to the LG OLED evo M series, now makes its way into the QNED category, thereby allowing a broader audience to enjoy stunning high-definition 4K content wirelessly, all while ensuring there is no compromise on picture quality or any noticeable delay.

In terms of enhanced visual performance, LG’s new TVs are now equipped with dynamic QNED Color technology that provides exceptional depth, clarity, and precision in every frame, creating stunning visuals that captivate the viewer’s senses. Additionally, an all-new, powerful AI processor drives innovative features such as AI Picture Pro, which optimizes detail for an unparalleled viewing experience, and AI Sound Pro, which delivers immersive virtual 9.1.2 surround sound that fills the room. Moreover, the QNED evo models further enhance user interaction by incorporating AI Voice ID and LG AI Concierge, aimed at providing a highly customized and user-friendly experience that caters to individual preferences.

The 2025 QNED evo TVs will be available in sizes ranging from 50 to 100 inches. The lineup will first be available in Korea starting in May, with other markets, including the U.S. and Europe, to follow throughout the year.