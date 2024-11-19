 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. News

Bose buys McIntosh, Sonus faber as it eyes expansion of in-car audio

By
Close-up of the McIntosh RS250GD special edition Grateful Dead wireless speaker.
McIntosh

Bose has acquired McIntosh Group, the company that owns McIntosh, Sonus faber, Sumiko Phono Cartridges, and several other brands in the audio space. Bose describes the acquisition as a strategic move that will “infuse its industry-leading audio research and technology into the high-performance and luxury space,” according to a press release. The details of the transaction were not included.

The joining of these two U.S.-based corporations appears to be aimed at expanding their reach into the automotive world, at least initially. Bose says it intends to leverage its 40-plus years of experience in automotive audio along with McIntosh’s performance and design to engineer “authentic in-car experiences that redefine automotive sound.”

Recommended Videos

Recently, much of the innovation in the automotive audio space has been centered around immersive formats like Dolby Atmos. Both Mercedes and Lucid have announced Atmos-capable systems, and in August 2024, Rivian revealed that it will offer Dolby Atmos Music via Apple Music, despite refusing to integrate Apple’s CarPlay technology.

Related

Bose is no stranger to in-car audio: Its systems are a familiar sight to those who own cars made by Nissan, Mazda, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and Porsche. At the same time, the company has been making big investments in spatial audio. Its most recent wireless headphones and wireless earbuds offer Bose’s Immersive Audio, a mode that can spatialize any stereo source for greater depth.

It has also been looking into ways it can create new immersive experience by merging its soundbars and earbuds. Its Personal Surround Sound feature lets owners of its Bose Ultra Open Earbuds use those buds to recreate surround speakers when connected to the company’s latest soundbars.

McIntosh recently began its own in-car efforts with Jeep. That partnership saw a premium McIntosh system offered as an optional upgrade for Jeep Grand Wagoneer buyers.

For its part, Sonus faber — the Italian audio brand that McIntosh Group has owned since 2007 — is also no stranger to in-car audio. Its systems can be found in cars from legendary Italian marques Lamborghini, Maserati, and Pagani.

“Over the last six decades we’ve delivered the best premium audio experiences possible,” said Bose CEO Lila Snyder. “Now, with McIntosh Group in our portfolio, we can unlock even more ways to bring music to life in the home, on-the-go and in the car.”

McIntosh Group CEO Daniel Pidgeon echoed those sentiments: “Gaining access to [Bose’s] expertise as a pioneer in automotive audio will also help us accelerate our presence and enable us to deliver solutions that are commensurate with our reputation and performance standards.”

McIntosh’s loyal fans will likely want to know if the brand will continue to create its iconic speakers, amps, and turntables now that they’re owned by a company best known for making active noise-canceling headphones. According to Bose, that’s the plan.

It says it will continue to work in its traditional areas of headphones, speakers, soundbars, car audio, noise cancellation, hearing augmentation, and immersive audio, while McIntosh and Sonus faber will maintain their focus on amplifiers, loudspeakers, turntables, and other high-end products.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Simon Cohen
Simon Cohen
Contributing Editor, A/V
Simon Cohen is a contributing editor to Digital Trends' Audio/Video section, where he obsesses over the latest wireless…
McIntosh trots out limited-edition wireless speakers for well-heeled Deadheads
Close-up of the McIntosh RS250GD special edition Grateful Dead wireless speaker.

Fans of The Grateful Dead -- Deadheads, if you please -- are all too aware that this year marks what might just be the last time to see what's left of the band's original members doing what they do best. Dead & Co., as the band is called these days, is embarking on what it calls its Final Tour -- a 29-date U.S.-only tour that runs from May 19 to July 16. To commemorate the event, McIntosh has introduced Grateful Dead-branded limited editions of two of its wireless speakers, the RS150 (now the RS150GD) and the RS250 (RS250GD).

Each speaker is effectively identical to its non-Grateful Dead version, except for the one thing that the company is hoping Deadheads are going to want: the inclusion of the band's two famous icons, "Stealie" (the lightning bolt-adorned skull) and the dancing bears. Those graphic elements are presented immediately below McIntosh's almost equally iconic blue digital output meter(s) on each speaker.

Read more
McIntosh’s new $8,000 AVR: gigantic power, with a Dolby Atmos catch
The McIntosh MHT300 Home Theater Receiver.

New York-based prestige audio brand McIntosh this week launched the MHT300, an $8,000, 7.2-channel home theater receiver that boasts a monstrous 120 watts to 150 watts per channel of power. That's right: up to 1,050 total watts. But what's impressive about this is that all that legendary McIntosh power is distributed to all seven channels, making for some serious movie-watching sound from all directions. Well, kinda.

The McIntosh MHT300 Home Theater Receiver will let you hear "every explosion, car chase, and high-speed fighter jet flyby," according to a press release, at 120 watts per channel into 8-Ohm speakers or 150 watts per channel with 4-Ohm speakers, with all seven channels driven.

Read more
McIntosh brings huge, 24-channel sound to 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer
McIntosh in-car audio system inside the 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer

Despite the fact that the ongoing pandemic means more of us are leaving our cars parked at home, there appears to be a surge in partnerships between audio companies and carmakers. Yesterday brought the unexpected news that Sonos will make its automotive debut in the 2022 Audi Q4 E-Tron, and today, legendary audio brand, McIntosh, has announced its return to the automotive world with new systems that will appear in the 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer.

McIntosh has a reputation for building some of the most powerful and precise hi-fi amplifiers and speakers for discerning audiophiles, and its new MX1375 Reference Entertainment System -- a Jeep Grand Wagoneer exclusive -- sounds like it will do for car audio what McIntosh has done for home audio.

Read more