 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Bose Personal Surround Sound first listen: You’ve never heard TV sound like this before

By
Simon Cohen wearing Bose Ultra Open Earbuds for Personal Surround Sound with a Bose Smart Soundbar.
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends

For most folks, using a set of wireless headphones or earbuds with a soundbar offers two main benefits: You can listen privately without disturbing others in your home (or even in your bed), and you can hear details like dialogue more clearly. Recently, Sonos added to these scenarios. Its Ace headphones can reproduce 5.1 or full 7.1.4 spatial audio when grouped with one of the company’s compatible soundbars.

And yet, each of these setups represents an either/or situation: You’re either listening to your soundbar or you’re listening to your wireless headphones or earbuds.

Bose Ultra Open Earbuds in front of a Bose Smart Soundbar.
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends

That’s what makes Bose’s new Personal Surround Sound technology so interesting. It takes the existing sound offered by its new entry-level Dolby Atmos soundbar — the $499 Bose Smart Soundbar — and lets you augment it with the company’s Ultra Open Earbuds. When the devices are paired together, the earbuds act as a substitute for discrete surround speakers. Thanks to the earbuds’ fully open design, you can hear all kinds of surrounding sounds, including the soundbar’s audio. Later this year, the feature will also work on the Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar.

Recommended Videos

Bose sent me the Smart Soundbar and the Ultra Open Earbuds so I could give Personal Surround Sound a whirl.

It took some time to figure out the right settings. But once I did, I found the result was impressive.

When I originally reviewed the Ultra Open Earbuds, I noted how they “create an airy, natural listening experience that does a better job of simulating a set of stereo speakers.” This effect makes them perfectly suited to the task of re-creating surround speakers. Sure enough, the Open Earbuds delivered those sometimes subtle/sometimes fierce left and right surround sounds in a way that felt completely natural.

Like using a full Dolby Atmos home theater system, not all material benefits equally from Personal Surround Sound. TV shows with 2.0-channel sound are barely enhanced, for instance. However, it gives 5.1, 7.1, and Dolby Atmos content an extra level of immersion that the Bose Smart Soundbar can’t achieve on its own.

Movies like Mad Max: Fury Road, with lots of surround channel action are ideal. Other strong candidates are shows like Netflix’s Formula 1: Drive to Survive, with its whine of high-revving engines moving rapidly from one side to the other.

Music (whether streamed from your TV or using one of the soundbar’s wireless options) can also get in on the Personal Surround Sound act. Depending on the track (and whether it’s in stereo or Dolby Atmos Music) the effect can range from a slightly fuller sound to a quite noticeable added width and depth. Lusaint’s cover of Wicked Game grows to encompass the whole room, while Fleetwood Mac’s Little Lies comes across nearly unchanged.

What I hadn’t expected was the earbuds’ bass-enhancing capability.

Open-ear earbuds are known for their ability to let you hear the world around you. But that often comes at the expense of low-end frequency response. And yet in a controlled environment like a living room, the Ultra Open Earbuds can add a layer of lows that I immediately missed when I turned Personal Surround off.

I don’t want to overpromise on this — it’s not like having a dedicated subwoofer in the room. But it enhances what the Bose Smart Soundbar produces, even with its bass level set to maximum.

The one caveat is that you need to play with the position of the Ultra Open Earbuds until they give you the best results. Their clip-like shape lets them move up and down easily. That’s great for comfort, but not always ideal for sound quality.

I’m a little surprised that Bose hasn’t taken advantage of the Ultra Open Earbuds’ head-tracking option, which they use to deliver Bose’s Immersive Audio feature. When using the buds normally (with your phone for music) Immersive Audio can keep the position of the virtual speakers fixed in space as you move your head.

Applied to Personal Surround Sound, this could have kept the virtual surround speakers locked in their correct relative positions. But instead, they follow your head movements.

What’s both amusing (and perhaps a bit unfair) is when you use the Ultra Open Earbuds while your sofa mate is limited to just the soundbar. They think they’re getting the full experience, and as far as the Smart Soundbar’s capabilities are concerned, they are. It’s just that you’re getting so much more. For now, this will lead to the kind of fights that will make your remote control jealous; only one set of Ultra Open Earbuds can be used with Personal Surround Sound.

Connecting the soundbar and earbuds is a breeze (as long as you’re on the latest firmware for each): open the Smart Soundbar’s settings in the Bose Music app, tap the Group button, select the Bose Ultra Open Earbuds, and you’ll be introduced to the Personal Surround Sound feature.

When you arrive back at the soundbar’s settings, you’ll now have separate volume sliders for the soundbar and earbuds, with the option to enable Personal Surround.

If you’re already wearing the Ultra Open Earbuds (and playing content on the TV), you’ll notice you can hear the same audio as the soundbar. In this mode, they act like any other set of grouped Bose wireless headphones or earbuds — you can mute the soundbar while still listening to the earbuds, vice versa, or something in between.

Enable Personal Surround Sound and the app merges the two volume sliders and provides an additional set of options when you select the nearby three-dots button.

Here, volume, center channel, and height/surround levels can be set individually for the earbuds. I needed to boost the height/surround to its maximum to get the most convincing surround sound effect.

Unfortunately, once you group the Ultra Open Earbuds to the soundbar, there’s no way to access the earbuds’ regular EQ controls. Thankfully, they’ll preserve whatever setting was in use before grouping.

If you’re thinking of buying the Bose Smart Soundbar, should you save $100 on the price of a set of $399 Bose Surround speakers by getting the $299 Bose Ultra Open Earbuds instead? It depends.

I see a few different scenarios here. If you already own the Ultra Open Earbuds and you do most of your TV viewing alone, by all means, take advantage of Personal Surround Sound and save some cash. If you ever decide you want a more permanent option, you can always add the speakers later.

Likewise, if your room can’t accommodate the extra speakers, Personal Surround Sound is a fantastic alternative to physical surrounds.

However, If you want true surround sound and have the room and the budget, go with the dedicated speakers. Everyone who’s watching can enjoy them, and you’ll never have to go hunting for your earbuds to get the best experience.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Simon Cohen
Simon Cohen
Contributing Editor, A/V
Simon Cohen covers a variety of consumer technologies, but has a special interest in audio and video products, like spatial…
This $44 device fixes the iPhone’s lack of hi-res wireless audio
Fiio BT 11 USB-C transmitter.

Apple proudly boasts that its Apple Music streaming service offers lossless audio versions of every track -- and many are also available in hi-res audio. And yet, if you use an iPhone to listen to Apple Music using a set of wireless earbuds or headphones, you'll instantly lose some of that extra quality. That's because the iPhone only supports two Bluetooth codecs, SBC and AAC, and neither is designed to transmit audio at bit rates that can preserve the quality of Apple Music's tracks.

Why Apple has chosen to keep the iPhone's codec support firmly stuck in the past while its streaming service embraces the best formats of the present and the future isn't a mystery we're going to solve any time soon. But in the meantime, Fiio's new BT11 USB-C Bluetooth transmitter promises to load up your iPhone 15 or 16 with many of the best Bluetooth codecs, including Sony's LDAC and every single flavor of Qualcomm's aptX codec family.

Read more
Best streaming devices for 2024: Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and more
The Apple TV 4K (2022) and Siri remote on a table.

There basically are two kinds of folks when it comes to smart TVs and how we use them to access all of our streaming services. There are those who just use whatever operating system is already built in, and those who prefer to plug in their own device.

That's not to say there's anything wrong with the former, especially since Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Google TV power so many smart TVs, with LG and Samsung picking up the slack with their own operating systems.

Read more
The 75-inch Amazon Fire Omni Series TV is $250 off in early Prime sale
Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED Series TV.

If you’ve been hunting around for TV deals on a bigger QLED set, allow us to direct your attention to this exciting Amazon offer: For a limited time, when you order the Amazon 75-inch Fire TV Omni QLED on Amazon, you’ll save $250. At full price, this model sells for $1,050. You also may be asking yourself why we’d recommend an Amazon-branded TV in the first place.

We actually had the good fortune of testing this TV a little over a year ago and thought it delivered an exceptional Fire TV experience and solid picture quality. The 75-inch Omni QLED also happens to be one of Amazon’s early Prime Day deals.

Read more