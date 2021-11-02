When creating a list of the best luxury cars on the road today, there’s bound to be at least one from Mercedes. The flagship model is the Benz S-Class, and it will be entering another level in its already exclusive club via a boost in automobile entertainment. This new feature is coming in the form of audio and is one typically reserved for theaters and the best soundbars — Dolby Atmos.

Mercedes will be the second automotive brand to begin offering this technology in its high-end vehicles after the Lucid Air EVs. The Dolby Atmos experience will be a part of the optional Burmester 4D and 3D sound systems. To start with, the Mercedes-Maybach line will be the first to offer this luxurious option, followed later by the Mercedes-Benz S-Class.

By utilizing the 31 speakers alongside eight sound transducers and an 18.5-liter subwoofer, the Mercedes vehicles that offer this feature will provide some of the most immersive sound experiences on the road — or otherwise. The speakers are arranged throughout the vehicle’s cabin, including the seats, to ensure that no matter where you sit in the car, you’ll be engulfed in pristine audio.

“Our customers rightly expect the highest level of music enjoyment in a Mercedes-Benz vehicle. Therefore, Mercedes-Benz is one of the first luxury car brands in the world to rely on the groundbreaking Dolby Atmos technology. With Dolby Atmos and the Burmester sound system, we offer our customers an exciting music experience in the vehicle that is almost like a live concert. I am sure the customers will be delighted,” said Britta Seeger, member of the board of management of Daimler AG and Mercedes-Benz AG responsible for sales.

The Dolby Atmos technology is finding its way into more and more modes of entertainment, providing new levels of immersion. With the integration of this technology into home theater setups in the form of speakers like the new Sonos Beam Gen 2, consumers can experience entertainment in new ways. The integration of Dolby Atmos into Mercedes automobiles in 2022 will usher in a whole new era of mobile entertainment.

