 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. News

Bowers & Wilkins debuts Px7 S3 headphones, teases Px8 S2

By
Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S3.
Bowers & Wilkins

Bowers & Wilkins (B&W) has just taken the wraps off its latest wireless headphones, promising better sound, noise cancellation, comfort, and other improvements. The Px7 S3 will be available in Anthracite Black, Indigo Blue and Canvas White, and are being touted as the brand’s most advanced wireless headphones so far. But that title might not last long — B&W has also said that its next flagship, the Px8 S2, is in the works and should be available later in 2025.

The announcement of the Px7 S3 has been partially affected by the tariff situation in the U.S. While B&W has fully launched the headphones in the U.K., where you can order them right now for 399 British pounds (about $531), availability in North and Latin America hasn’t been confirmed. Currently, buyers are being encouraged to click a notify me button on the Px7 S3 product page to find out as soon as these details have been finalized. Strangely, both the U.S. and Canadian product pages display pricing: $429 and $599 CAD respectively. It’s possible these prices — especially the U.S. price — will change by the time you can order them.

Recommended Videos

Big improvements

Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S3.
Bowers & Wilkins

It looks like the Px7 S3 is a significant upgrade from the B&W Px7 S2, which were already very nice noise-canceling cans. B&W has made tweaks to the chassis, with lower-profile earcups, a redesigned headband, and a modified arm mechanism that apparently fits the headphones closer to your head.

Related

It would have been nice to see magnetically latched earcushions for easy replacements, however B&W says that both the earcushions and headband are replaceable by trained service engineers.

Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S3.
Bowers & Wilkins

On the inside, the Px7 S3 get redesigned 40mm bio-cellulose drivers with improvements to the chassis, voice coil, suspension and magnet. B&W claims these changes will provide lower coloration and distortion, improved resolution, and superior dynamics. The headphones also benefit from a dedicated, discrete headphone amplifier — apparently the first time B&W has used such a component. The company promises that it will provide “notably more scale and energy to the sound.”

Support for hi-res audio has also been given a boost. B&W has replaced its Qualcomm aptX HD codec with the full family of Qualcomm Snapdragon Sound codecs, including aptX Adaptive and aptX Lossless, for those who own compatible smartphones. The Px7 S3 still have USB audio support, with up to 24-bit/96kHz lossless decoding from the onboard DAC.

Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S3.
Bowers & Wilkins

ANC is now provided via an eight-mic system (as opposed to the Px7 S2’s six-mic array). B&W says this should offer better blocking of unwanted sounds, especially when on calls, thanks to the headphones use of ADI Pure Voice.

Battery life remains unchanged at a claimed 30 hours, however some improvements have been made within the B&W Music app: You can now fine-tune the sound through an adjustable five-band EQ, with saveable settings.

Interestingly, B&W is promising that the Px7 S3 will see additional enhancements via future firmware upgrades. Support for spatial audio is apparently in the works, as is Bluetooth LE Audio with Auracast. The company hasn’t said when these updates will be released, or whether the planned spatial audio feature will include head tracking.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Simon Cohen
Simon Cohen
Contributing Editor, A/V
Simon Cohen is a contributing editor to Digital Trends' Audio/Video section, where he obsesses over the latest wireless…
Save $240 on the Xgody Gimbal 5 Smart Mini Projector at Walmart
The Xgody Gimbal 5 Smart HD Mini Projector.

Inexpensive mini projectors can be boatloads of fun. That’s why we’re willing to throw the spotlight on a lot of these lesser-known devices, many of which can be found at Walmart. In fact, just today, we came across this phenomenal sale:

Right now, the Xgody Gimbal 5 Smart Mini Projector is discounted to $58 from its $300 MSRP. That means you’ll be saving an extra $240 if you purchase soon. Is it the best mini projector money can buy? No, but this Xgody product punches well above its weight class!

Read more
This Hisense 58-inch 4K TV is only $240 this week
Hisense 4K TV on a cabinet.

When it comes to budget-friendly TVs, one of the best brands on the planet is Hisense. This isn’t to say that Hisense makes perfect TVs, but when it comes to balancing picture quality with a price that makes most people happy, Hisense hits the nail on the head. We see a lot of Hisense sales on a weekly basis, too, including the following offer: 

Right now, when you purchase the Hisense 58-inch R6 Series 4K LED at Walmart, you’ll only pay $240. The full retail price on this model is $300, which means you’ll be saving an extra $60 when you buy ASAP. 

Read more
Max introduces monthly fee for password sharing outside your household
HBO Max app icon.

Looking to finish up the last season of The White Lotus on your friend's Max account? You may be paying for your own before long. Max is officially cracking down on password sharing. Warner Bros. Discovery's streaming service will soon begin charging users $7.99 per month for every additional person accessing the platform outside of their household.

The company is introducing a new "Extra Member Add-On" that lets primary account holders invite one person who lives elsewhere to use Max under a separate login. This user won't get their own subscription; instead, they'll piggyback on the main account while streaming on a single device at a time. The option is available across all Max subscription tiers but is currently restricted to those who subscribe directly through Max. Customers using third-party billing or bundled plans won't be able to add extra members at launch.

Read more