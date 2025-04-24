If you have an LG TV, you might have received a major Xbox upgrade

If you’ve been debating buying an Xbox, you might want to think about upgrading your TV instead. Specific smart LG TVs just received the Xbox App, allowing gamers to stream games straight from the Internet without the need for a console. If you sign up for Xbox Game Pass, you can access hundreds of games in its cloud gaming catalog — and if through the Buy and Stream service, you can purchase certain games and play them, even if they aren’t part of the Game Pass lineup.

There’s a catch, though: you need to have a compatible LG TV for this to work. Xbox writes, “Available on LG TVs with webOS 24 or newer versions. This includes select 2022 and 2023 models which have been updated to software version 23.20.01 or higher, including 2022 OLED TVs, and 2023 OLED, QNED, Nanocell, and UHD TVs.” The press release also states that LG smart monitors with webOS24 or later are also compatible.

Recommended Videos

Not only do you not need an Xbox console, but you don’t need an Xbox controller, either. As long as you have a compatible Bluetooth controller, you can game to your heart’s content — and yes, PlayStation Dualsense controllers work, too.

Xbox Cloud Gaming has progressed forward in leaps and bounds from where it once was, and now you can play even fast-paced titles with minimal input lag. While it’s probably still not a great idea to try playing a competitive fighting game over a cloud network, racing games like Forza Horizon 5 both play and look great. You can also experience new titles like Avowed, Atomfall, and even Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.

All you have to do is go to the LG Gaming Portal and download the Xbox app. Once you’ve done that, create an account (or log in) and you’ll be ready to play. Fair warning: it can be addictive, so make sure you’ve got time set aside to dedicate to a gaming binge.