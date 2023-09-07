 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. News

McIntosh’s bonkers 2,000 watt, quad-driver subwoofer will set you back $50,000

Simon Cohen
By
McIntosh PS2K subwoofer.
McIntosh

Meet the new McIntosh PS2K, a powered subwoofer that looks like no other subwoofer on the planet. That’s because the PS2K is essentially four subwoofers, each with its own 500-watt amplifier, packed into a single tower enclosure. The combined 2,000-watt behemoth has been priced at a jaw-dropping $50,000 which works out to $25 per watt. If those sorts of numbers aren’t a deterrent, you’ll be able to order a McIntosh PS2K from an authorized McIntosh dealer starting in October.

The stars of the PS2K show are clearly the four vertically stacked 13-inch drivers, which make this subwoofer look more like a tower speaker than a traditional sub. McIntosh has employed a new multilayer carbon fiber for the cones, which reduces the flexibility found in the company’s previous single-layer approach. The cones can now resist extended excursion travel and create extreme rigidity that prevents unwanted flexing. The system uses McIntosh’s Low Distortion High Performance magnetic circuit design, which significantly reduces distortion while increasing the driver’s power handling and efficiency, according to the company.

McIntosh PS2K subwoofer front panel with illuminated logo and meter.
McIntosh

The four 500-watt Class D amplifiers have been calibrated to minimize distortion, and McIntosh says they’ll produce clear, tight bass with astonishingly low distortion in even the most expansive listening spaces.

Related

In typical McIntosh style, the PS2K includes the company’s iconic blue meter on the front panel, with indicators for both watts and decibels, so that you can confirm that the vibrations coursing through your body are being produced within the desired parameters. Too distracting? You can turn the meter (and the illuminated McIntosh logo) off with switches on the rear panel.

McIntosh PS2K subwoofer back panel.
McIntosh

Speaking of the PS2K’s rear panel, it’s festooned with adjustments and toggles. You can dial in the sub’s performance using conventional dials for level, phase, and low-pass and high-pass filtering, but look closer and you’ll see that McIntosh has also included parametric filters for frequency, bandwidth, and level for those who want to take even greater control over their bass.

Recommended Videos

There are also balanced and unbalanced inputs and outputs for both stereo signals and the sub’s own signal cable. Wait, a subwoofer output — on a subwoofer? Yep, McIntosh just wants to make sure that if you want to run a second (or a third, or a fourth) $50,000 subwoofer in your setup, you’ll be able to do so by daisy-chaining all of those units together.

Keeping all of this expensive tech from harm are two protection technologies. Power Guard monitors the audio input signal coming into the amplifiers and makes almost instant adjustments to prevent clipping. Sentry Monitor is a fuse-less short-circuit protection circuit that disengages the amplifier’s output stage before the current exceeds safe operating levels and automatically resets when operating conditions return to normal.

Do these photos make the PS2K look big? It’s not an optical illusion. This sub stands 6.5 feet tall and weighs an enormous 458 pounds. The shipping weight of the unit is double that amount, at 932 pounds — just shy of a Harley-Davidson touring motorcycle.

It’s been a busy year for McIntosh. Earlier in 2023, the company released two limited-edition Grateful Dead-inspired wireless speakers, a new version of its classic ML 1 speaker, a modern take on the amplifier that helped power the Woodstock music festival into the history books, and an $8,000 Dolby Atmos AV receiver.

Editors' Recommendations

Simon Cohen
Simon Cohen
Contributing Editor, A/V
Simon Cohen covers a variety of consumer technologies, but has a special interest in audio and video products, like…
Sonos Move 2: Sonos’ biggest portable speaker gets a big update
Sonos Move 2 in olive.

Sonos has unveiled the latest version of its Move portable smart speaker -- the Move 2. It looks nearly identical to the original Sonos Move, yet contains several updates that bring it in line with the company's recently released Era 100 and Era 300 speakers. The Move 2 has been priced at $449, a $50 increase over the previous model, and will be available starting September 20, 2023, in a wide selection of countries. The Move 2 replaces the first-gen speaker, though Sonos will continue to sell the original Move while inventory remains, so you may want to keep an eye open for some deep discounts.

At a distance, you can't tell the Move and Move 2 apart, well, unless the Move 2 shows up in its new color option -- olive. The Move 2 is a hair bigger, but it still weighs the same 6.61 pounds. Sonos has kept the same rubberized no-slip base as well as the integrated carry handle on the back. As with the original, the Move 2 is built for the outdoors with an IP56 rating for dust and water resistance.

Read more
Tubi trumpets growth with 74 million monthly active users
The Tubi app icon on Apple TV.

Tubi — the free, ad-supported streaming service owned by Fox — today announced that it has eclipsed 74 million monthly active users for the first half of 2023 and accounts for 1.4% of all TV viewing time, according to Nielsen. That's up from 64 million monthly active users in February 2023. The service noted nearly 4 billion streaming hours during those six months.

With more than 200,000 movies and TV episodes available on demand, and nearly 250 individual channels, Tubi is part of the burgeoning cadre of "FAST" services (that's the free, ad-supported television bit) that also includes services like The Roku Channel, Amazon Freevee, Pluto TV, and others that are tied to smart TV systems.

Read more
YouTube TV in 4K: Everything you need to know
YouTube TV 4K streams settings and user options.

When it comes to streaming live TV in the U.S. (or streaming any kind of video anywhere, for that matter), resolution and bit rate remain as important as ever. And you're now able to enjoy YouTube TV in 4K. Some of it, at least. And if it seems like it's taken forever for that to happen, you're not wrong.

The basic fact is that it takes a lot of bandwidth to stream video — and that's even more difficult when you're talking linear TV, (and more so still if it's a live event like sports). So it's not really that much of a surprise to learn that most live channels stream at 720p resolution — or maybe 1080p if you're lucky. (We'll leave frame rate out of the equation for a minute, but it's a thing, too, especially for sports.)

Read more