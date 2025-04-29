Top Gun: Maverick director will bring Miami Vice back to the big screen

Miami Vice, the iconic neo-noir cop drama of the ’80s, is heading back to the big screen. Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski has signed on to helm Miami Vice from a script by Eric Warren Singer, which is being rewritten by Andor scribe Dan Gilroy.

According to Deadline, Kosinski may not get around to Miami Vice right away. He still has to direct an untitled UFO project at Apple Studios for producer Jerry Bruckheimer. Kosinski’s next movie, F1, will be released this summer by Warner Bros. Pictures and Apple Studios.

Miami Vice was a game-changer when it debuted on NBC in 1984 and it captured the vibe of MTV with its fashion and music. The series was created by Anthony Yerkovich, and featured Don Johnson and Philip Michael Thomas as undercover cops Sonny Crockett and Ricardo Tubbs. Director Michael Mann added some of the show’s distinct visual touches that made it wildly popular during its five-season run.

In 2006, Mann rebooted the franchise with a Miami Vice feature film starring Colin Farrell as Sonny Crockett and Jamie Foxx as Ricardo Tubbs. The film made $164.2 million worldwide against an estimated $150 million budget. However, it’s become regarded as a cult classic in the nearly two decades since its release.

NBC was developing a Miami Vice reboot TV series in 2017, but that project never made it air. The new theatrical version has been in development for a while, but Kosinski’s involvement may give it the final push to actually enter production. It’s unclear if Kosinski intends to set the film in the modern era or if he will return Miami Vice to the ’80s where it was spawned.

Because the project is so early in development, there are no cast members attached to Miami Vice at this time. Universal hasn’t selected a release date for the film.