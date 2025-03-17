 Skip to main content
The Penguin’s Colin Farrell eyeing another role for DC Studios

By
Colin Farrell smiles on the left as a soldier holds a gun on the right.
Apple TV+/DC Comics

Colin Farrell might add another DC character to his resume.

Per Deadline, Farrell is circling the titular role in Luca Guadagnino’s Sgt. Rock, a superhero action movie based on the DC Comics character. Queer writer Justin Kuritzkes will pen the Sgt. Rock screenplay.

Farrell’s interest comes after Daniel Craig exited the project in February. DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran said they “never met with Daniel” for Sgt. Rock and they “never announced the project.”

If Farrell signs on, filming is expected to begin later this year. Farrell will play Sgt. Franklin John Rock, a World War II hero and leader of the U.S. Army’s Easy Company. Rock is a highly skilled soldier and marksman who helped the U.S. take down Nazi Germany. The character debuted in the 1959 DC Comics issue Our Army at War No. 83.

Farrell currently plays Oz Cobb/the Penguin in the Batman Epic Crime Saga. Farrell’s Oz first appeared in 2022’s The Batman before heading his own HBO spinoff series, The Penguin. In his review for Digital Trends, Alex Welch wrote, “HBO’s The Penguin is the rare franchise spinoff that manages to stand on its own, thanks in no small part to Cristin Milioti and Colin Farrell’s volatile lead performances.”

Oz attending a funeral in HBO's "The Penguin."
HBO / HBO

Farrell has received universal acclaim for his performance in the show, winning a Golden Globe, Critics’ Choice Award, Saturn Award, and SAG Award.

Because The Penguin is part of DC Elseworlds and Sgt. Rock will be in the DC Universe, Farrell could play both characters because they will never interact with one another.

Farrell is expected to reprise his role as the Penguin in The Batman Part II, scheduled to release in theaters on October 1, 2027.

