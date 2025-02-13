McIntosh’s new streaming DAC is a digital music beast

If you’re a McIntosh fan, you know that the famed American audio brand never does anything halfway. For more proof, check out its newest product, the DS200 Streaming DAC network music streamer, the first launch since the company was acquired by Bose in 2024. It’s loaded with both wired and wireless inputs, it supports a huge array of streaming protocols, and can even act as a preamplifier if your taste in audio sources is purely digital. Also consistent with McIntosh’s premium legacy is the price: the DS200 is available starting February 13 from authorized dealers for $4,000.

McIntosh is no stranger to digital audio. It already sells several all-in-one streaming wireless speaker systems, plus a dedicated DAC for component systems. But the DS200 brings together a unique set of capabilities.

At the core of the streamer is McIntosh’s next-generation quad balanced 8-channel, 32-bit digital-to-analog converter (DAC). Depending on the input you use, it can decode PCM up to 32-bit/384kHz, native DSD up to DSD512, and DXD up to 384kHz.

It then outputs the converted signals through a set of balanced XLR or unbalanced RCA stereo jacks. By default, the DS200 is set to a fixed output level, but this can be changed to variable, giving you the ability to control volume via the right-hand knob on the unit’s front face.

Speaking of the front, that’s where you’ll also find dedicated streaming playback controls — something you won’t find on typical streaming network endpoints.

Physical inputs abound. There are eight in total, including two optical, two coaxial, USB audio, and HDMI ARC. When connected to a TV via HDMI, the DS200 can convert multichannel Dolby and DTS formats into two-channel for playback via a traditional stereo setup.

However, it’s the DS200’s wireless connections that will likely earn it a place in most folks’ systems. It supports Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, with broad compatibility for the most popular protocols like Apple AirPlay 2, Google Cast, Tidal Connect, and Spotify Connect. It’s also a Roon Ready endpoint, for those who use the audiophile-centric music management software.

On the Bluetooth side, the DS200 works with the usual SBC and AAC codecs, plus aptX HD. There’s also support for aptX Low Latency, if you have one of the very few source devices that are compatible.