Pioneer, Elite, Onkyo, and Integra AV receivers get major update for Amazon Music, Tidal, and Dirac

By
The Pioneer LSX-LX805 on a rack.
Pioneer

If you own an AV receiver made by Pioneer, Elite, Onkyo, or Integra, you may soon get a big software update. Premium Audio Company (PAC), the company that owns all four audio brands, says that on October 28, it began rolling out new software for 19 different AV receivers that contains playback improvements for Amazon Music and Tidal, as well as enhancements to Dirac room-tuning features on supported devices. Many models will also be updated to the latest Google Cast 2.0 platform (previously known as Chromecast).

While owners of some eligible receivers will already have access to the new software, some models will receive the update starting November 18.

Here’s the full list of AV receivers included in the update:

Pioneer

VSA-LX805 (11/18), VSX-LX505 (10/28), VSX-LX305 (10/28), and VSX-935 (10/28)

Onkyo

TX-RZ70 (11/18), TX-RZ50 (10/28), TX-NR7100 (10/28), TX-NR6100 (10/28), TX-NR5100 (10/28), TX-NR6050 (10/28), and TX-8470 (11/18)

Integra

DRX-8.4 (11/18), DRX-5.4 (10/28), DRX-3.4 (10/28), and DTM-7.4 (11/18)

Elite

VSX-LX805 (11/18), VSX-LX505 (10/28), VSX-LX305 (10/28), and VSX-LX105 (10/28)

Each model gets a slightly different set of enhancements, depending on its capabilities and the features that were preinstalled at the factory or added with previous updates.

Amazon Music HD add-on

Using the compatible Onkyo, Integra, and Pioneer apps, the eligible receivers can play Amazon Music at its highest, Ultra HD quality for up to 24-bit/192kHz lossless audio.

Included: Onkyo TX-RZ50, TX-NR7100, TX-NR6100, TX-NR6050, TX-NR5100, Integra DRX-5.4, DRX-3.4, DRX-2.4, Elite/Pioneer VSX-LX505, VSX-LX305, VX-LX105, and Pioneer VSX-935

Already installed: Onkyo TX-RZ70, Integra DRX-8.4, Elite VSX-LX805, Pioneer VSA-LX805, Onkyo TX-8470, and Integra DTM-7.4

Dolby Atmos Music for Amazon Music HD and Tidal

Dolby Atmos Music tracks on both Amazon Music and Tidal will now play correctly on eligible receivers.

Included: Onkyo TX-RZ50, TX-NR7100, TX-NR6100, TX-NR6050, TX-NR5100, Integra DRX-5.4, DRX-3.4, DRX-2.4, Elite/Pioneer VSX-LX505, VSX-305, VSX-105, and Pioneer VSX-935

Already installed: Onkyo TX-RZ70, Integra DRX-8.4, Elite VSX-LX805, and Pioneer VSA-LX805

Tidal Max support

This update lets all eligible models stream available Tidal tracks at Max quality (up to 24-bit/192kHz in FLAC format) via compatible Onkyo, Integra, and Pioneer apps.

Included: Onkyo TX-RZ70, TX-RZ50, TX-NR7100, TX-NR6100, TX-NR6050, TX-NR5100, TX-8470, Integra DRX-8.4 DRX-5.4, DRX-3.4, DRX-2.4, DTM-7.4, Elite/Pioneer VSX-LX805, VSX-LX505, VSX-LX305, VSX-LX105, Pioneer VSA-LX805, and VSX-935

Google Cast 2.0

PAC says that the setup screens for Onkyo, Integra, and Pioneer smartphone apps have been changed to allow products to connect using the Google Cast 2.0 network connection method.

Included: Onkyo TX-RZ70, TX-RZ50, TX-NR7100, TX-NR6100, TX-NR6050, TX-NR5100, Integra DRX-8.4, DRX-5.4, DRX-3.4, DRX-2.4, Elite/Pioneer VSX-LX805, VSX-LX505, VSX-LX305, VSX-LX105, Pioneer VSA-LX805, and VSX-935

Already installed: Onkyo TX-8470 and Integra DTM-7.4

Dirac Live Bass Control

You can now buy a license for Dirac Live Bass Control Single Version from the Dirac Live Store and use it on Onkyo TX-RZ50 and Integra DRX-5.4 AV receivers.

This was already available for Onkyo TX-RZ70, Integra DRX-8.4, Elite VSX-LX805, and Pioneer VSA-LX805 models.

Dirac Live measurement

The covered models now have a reduced rate of measurement errors within the Onkyo/Integra/Pioneer apps, which should make measurement completion a smoother process.

Included: Onkyo TX-RZ70, TX-RZ50, TX-NR7100, Integra DRX-8.4 DRX-5.4, DRX-3.4, Elite/Pioneer VSX-LX805, VSX-LX505, VSX-LX305, and Pioneer VSA-LX805

Source Based Tone Mapping (SBTM) for HDMI 2.1a

This update mostly affects those with HDR gaming consoles as it allows these devices to perform HDR tone mapping instead of leaving these adjustments up to your TV. The result can be improved contrast and detail in key areas of gameplay.

Included: Onkyo TX-RZ50, TX-NR7100, TX-NR6100, TX-NR6050, TX-NR5100, Integra DRX-5.4, DRX-3.4, DRX-2.4, Elite/Pioneer VSX-LX505, VSX-LX305, VSX-LX105, and Pioneer VSX-935

Already installed: Onkyo TX-RZ70, Integra DRX-8.4, Elite VSX-LX805, Pioneer VSA-LX805, Onkyo TX-8470, and Integra DTM-7.4

Improved amplifier power supply sequence

PAC says it has modified the amplifier power supply sequence to improve the relay sound from the inside of the product in a silent state.

Included: Onkyo TX-RZ50, TX-NR7100, TX-NR6100, TX-NR6050, TX-NR5100, Integra DRX-5.4, DRX-3.4, DRX-2.4, Elite/Pioneer VSX-LX505, VSX-LX305, VSX-LX105, and Pioneer VSX-935

Already installed: Onkyo TX-RZ70, Integra DRX-8.4, Elite VSX-LX805, and Pioneer VSA-LX805

Topics
Simon Cohen
Simon Cohen
Contributing Editor, A/V
Simon Cohen is a contributing editor to Digital Trends' Audio/Video section, where he obsesses over the latest wireless…
