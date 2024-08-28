 Skip to main content
Denon’s 13.4-channel AVR-A10H is a more affordable premium AV receiver

Denon AVR-A10H.
In the world of Denon’s much-lauded lineup of AV receivers, there’s the A-Series and then there’s everything else. And while the company’s flagship 15.4-channel AVR-A1H has few equals, at $6,499 it isn’t going to be within most people’s budgets. But perhaps a few more folks will be able to consider an A-Series AVR now that Denon has announced its AVR-A10H, a 13.4-channel receiver that delivers many of the same benefits as its bigger sibling, but for less: It will be available at authorized Denon retailers and online at denon.com starting October 1 for $4,699.

Denon AVR-A10H.
Like the A1H, the A10H can claim legit Japanese heritage. It’s built in Denon’s Shirakawa Audio Works, where, according to the company, highly trained experts at the factory maintain tighter tolerances and superior craftsmanship. The new model is also hand-tuned by the Denon Sound Master Shinichi Yamauchi, ensuring Denon’s signature sound.

Denon says the AVR-A10H deliver 150 watts per channel, which each channel located on its own board to minimize noise, distortion, and crosstalk. It houses new, premium-grade components like a new 9-DAC array of audiophile-grade 2-channel ESS DACs and an oxygen-free copper (OFC) wound transformer. It can process hi-res audio up to 24-bit/192kHz and immersive audio format support includes Dolby Atmos, DTS:X Pro, IMAX Enhanced, and Auro-3D.

Denon AVR-A10H.
It boasts seven HDMI inputs, each compatible with HDMI 2.1, Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10+, 8K/60, 4K/120, and HDCP 2.3. It also has three HDMI outputs: one that’s dedicated to 4K/120, and two that will do 8K/60 (one with HDMI ARC/eARC).

Inputs abound, with a dedicated phono (moving magnet) input, two optical, two coaxial, six analog line-ins, plus three legacy video inputs (two composites and one component). In addition to the 15 dedicated speaker outputs and four subwoofer outputs, the A10H can also be used as a 15-channel preamp.

You get Audyssey room correction as standard, but there are also two available paid room correction upgrades: Audyssey MultEQ and Dirac Live.

As with most Denon AVRs, Denon’s HEOS streaming software is built-in, letting you access a wide variety of subscription streaming services as well as manage the AVR-A10H as part of a multiroom audio system. Alternatively, you can use Apple AirPlay 2 with Apple Siri compatibility.

