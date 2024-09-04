 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Onkyo adds the more affordable TX-RZ30 to its premium AV receiver lineup

By
The. Onkyo TX-RZ30 9.2-channel AV receiver.
Onkyo

If you’ve been pining to get yourself one of Onkyo’s premium RZ Series AV receivers, then listen up. The long-standing audio component makers announced today the new TX-RZ30, a 9.2-channel home theater AVR that, while a little less powerful that its siblings, boasts a respectable 100 watts per channel, all the latest movie and music bells and whistles, and Dirac Live room correction software baked in, for just $1,200.

The latest addition to its RZ Series lineup that includes the slightly more powerful 9.2-channel TX-RZ50 ($1,600) and the 11.2-channel TX-RZ70 ($2,800), the TX-RZ30 shares many of the same features. Home theater and movie fiends can tick several must-haves off their list, including six rear-panel HDMI 2.1a inputs, two outputs that support 8K/60Hz and 4K/120Hz video, and support for 40Gbps transfer rates. All this means that you’ll get the most out of whatever you connect to the TX-RZ30 — Blu-ray players, streaming devices like Apple TV or Roku — and gamers will also enjoy lag-free gaming, too, with VRR (variable refresh rate) and ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode) support.

The. Onkyo TX-RX30 9.2-channel AV receiver.
Onkyo

Like its TX-RZ50 sibling, the TX-RZ30 can be configured to either 5.1.4 (that’s five-speakers and subwoofer, plus two pairs of upward-firing or in-ceiling speakers) or 7.1.2 (the same, but with one of the height channels used for rear surrounds instead) speaker setups. Or you can pare it down even more and designate one or two sets of speakers into up to two additional “zones” or rooms in your home.

Recommended Videos

Picture, color, and contrast specs are in there as well, with support for HDR10+, HLG, and Dolby Vision HDR formats, and with ARC and eARC HDMI capabilities, you’ll get to take advantage of all the 3D surround sound goodness of Dolby Atmos and DTS:X. The TX-RZ30 is also THX Certified as well as IMAX Enhanced, which basically means that it’s been certified by DTS and IMAX engineers as being compatible with the IMAX enhanced format available with content that supports it.

The front of the Onkyo TX-RZ30 9.2-channel AV receiver.
Onkyo

Whether your setup is in a smaller room with a great TV or a larger home theater space with a wall-filling screen and killer projector, the Onkyo TX-RZ30 comes with the AI-driven Dirac Live room correction software built-in, so your sound is tuned in to the room’s specific shape and size. An additional Dirac Live Bass Control upgrade is also available for those who want to fine-tune their room for low end, too.

Music lovers are also well taken care of with the Onkyo TX-RZ30, that boasts all kinds of connectivity options, including the best music streaming services such as Spotify, Amazon Music HD, Tidal, Deezer, Pandora, and TuneIn. The “Smart AV Receiver” also works with Google Assistant and Siri and supports Google Cast and Apple’s AirPlay 2 for connecting to a ton of other devices.

The rear panel of the Onkyo TX-RZ30 9.2-channel AV receiver.
Onkyo

If you’re a Sonos networked speaker person, the AVR sports the “Works with Sonos” designation, which means that by adding a Sonos Port device to the system you can add the TX-RZ30 to your multiroom system and even wake the receiver and control it via the Sonos app. And if you happen to also own a set of Klipsch Reference Premiere speakers, there’s even a “Klipsch Optimize” mode that helps you tune the crossover values specifically for the speakers for perfectly paired sound (both brands are owned by the same company).

Additional connectivity to the Onkyo TX-RZ30 includes two-way Bluetooth tech, which allows you to not only stream your music to the AVR from your devices via decent-sounding SBC and AAC codecs but more importantly you can also send audio from the RZ30 to a set of compatible wireless headphones that support SBC, aptX, or even hi-res aptX HD that supports up to 24-bit audio.

The Onkyo TX-RZ30 cost $1,200 and will be available October 2024 at Onkyo.com and authorized retailers.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Derek Malcolm
Derek Malcolm
Contributing Editor, A/V
Derek Malcolm is a Toronto-based technology journalist, editor, and content specialist whose work has appeared in…
Denon celebrates its 110th birthday with powerful 8K AV receiver
Denon anniversary products

It’s Denon’s 110-year anniversary, and the revered audio company is celebrating the only way it knows how: By dropping some seriously high-end gear.

Denon has announced four new products to commemorate its anniversary: The $5,500 AVR-1110 A/V receiver, the $3,500 PMA-A110 integrated amplifier, the $3,000 DCD-A110 SACD player, and the $600 DL-A110 MC phono cartridge. Each of these anniversary edition products features an exclusive silver-graphite colorway, as well as 110th-anniversary logos on the front panel.

Read more
Yamaha’s RX-V6A and RX-V4A are its new 8K-compatible receivers
Yamaha RX-V receivers

A new pair of AV receivers have been introduced to Yamaha’s lineup, and both are loaded with support for 8K, HDMI 2.1, and HDR+10 in a major future-proofing push by the company.

The two new models – the 7.2-channel RX-V6A and the 5.1-channel RX-V4A – will both be available by September 2020, with prices of $600 and $440, respectively. Here’s what we know about these receivers, from their power specifications to their voice control options.
RX-V6A 7.2-channel AV receiver
The more powerful and expensive of the two new receivers, the RX-V6A, features 7.2-channel capability and 100 watts per channel. The RX-V6A also has a Zone 2 option for connecting another pair of speakers in a different part of your home.

Read more
Amazon Labor Day Sale: You can still grab our favorite tech deals
A woman wearing the Apple AirPods Max.

It's probably no surprise that Amazon had a huge amount of excellent Labor Day deals yesterday, but you can actually still grab a lot of them, even though Labor Day is officially over. While there are a lot of various products on sale, we've been mostly looking at some of the best tech deals, which range from headphones deals to smart speaker deals and everything in between. We've collected some of our favorite tech offers below to get your mind jogging and your brain thinking about what you really want to score as the Labor Day sales peter out.
Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) -- $30, was $50

The Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) is featured in our roundup of the best Amazon Alexa smart speakers for its amazing sound quality and the ease of access that it provides to Amazon's Alexa, despite its compact size. You'll be able to ask the digital assistant to carry out a wide range of tasks through voice commands, such as searching for information, playing music, setting timers, and controlling your other smart home devices. The Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) is also equipped with sensors that will detect when someone enters the room, which will allow linked smart lights and smart thermostats to automatically make adjustments.

Read more