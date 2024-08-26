If you’re in the market for an ultra short throw projector — that’s the kind that can sit close to the screen — Samsung has two new options you definitely should take a look at. The Premiere 9 and Premiere 7 are laser projectors and land at $6,000 and $3,000, respectively. They join the Premiere 8K projector and Premiere 5 — which can project onto 3D objects — both of which were unveiled at CES in January 2024.

“Research finds the No. 1 factor buyers search for in a new projector is whether it provides a cinematic experience. That’s why we’ve refreshed our award-winning lineup of The Premiere projectors to make it even easier for you to experience theater-like visuals, right at home” James Fishler, senior vice president of Home Entertainment for Samsung Electronics America, said in a press release. “The Premiere 9 and 7 transform your everyday living space into an immersive viewing hub, delivering incredible picture quality, immersive sound and endless ways to enjoy your favorite content. They truly set the standard for modern home entertainment.”

As you’d expect from both the names and the prices, the Premiere 9 is the beefier of the two. Both will give you 4K resolution, with the Premiere 9 hitting up to 130 inches diagonally via its triple laser configuration, and the Premiere 7 up to 120 inches. (The Premiere 7 will go up to 130 inches, but you start to lose resolution.) The Premiere 9 has a peak brightness of 3,450 ISO lumens, with the Premiere 7 hitting up to 2,500 ISO lumens.

There’s a difference in audio, too. The Premiere 9 supports Dolby Atmos on its built-in speakers, featuring a 40-watt 2.2.2 channel design with up-firing speakers. The Premiere 7 has a 30-watt 2.2 channel setup.

No surprise here on the operating system — Samsung’s Tizen OS is on board, so you have a huge array of available apps and services. And Samsung Gaming Hub is here, too, which will get you access to more than 3,000 titles, all without having to plug in a console.

And if you’re into the smart home thing, the Premiere 9 and Premiere 7 will serve as a SmartThings hub to control all your compatible devices. (they make it super easy to mirror a Samsung phone, too).

Both projectors are available now. And if you buy before September 15, you’ll get a free Freestyle 2nd Gen speaker.