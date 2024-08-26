 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. News

Samsung adds two more ultra short throw projectors to its Premiere lineup

By
A handout image of the Samsung Premiere 9 laser projector.
The Samsung Premiere 9 features a triple laser setup for 4K displays up to 130 inches. Samsung

If you’re in the market for an ultra short throw projector — that’s the kind that can sit close to the screen — Samsung has two new options you definitely should take a look at. The Premiere 9 and Premiere 7 are laser projectors and land at $6,000 and $3,000, respectively. They join the Premiere 8K projector and Premiere 5 — which can project onto 3D objects — both of which were unveiled at CES in January 2024.

“Research finds the No. 1 factor buyers search for in a new projector is whether it provides a cinematic experience. That’s why we’ve refreshed our award-winning lineup of The Premiere projectors to make it even easier for you to experience theater-like visuals, right at home” James Fishler, senior vice president of Home Entertainment for Samsung Electronics America, said in a press release. “The Premiere 9 and 7 transform your everyday living space into an immersive viewing hub, delivering incredible picture quality, immersive sound and endless ways to enjoy your favorite content. They truly set the standard for modern home entertainment.”

A handout image of the Samsung Gaming Hub on the Premiere 9 projector.
The Samsung Gaming Hub on the Premiere 9 projector. Samsung

As you’d expect from both the names and the prices, the Premiere 9 is the beefier of the two. Both will give you 4K resolution, with the Premiere 9 hitting up to 130 inches diagonally via its triple laser configuration, and the Premiere 7 up to 120 inches. (The Premiere 7 will go up to 130 inches, but you start to lose resolution.) The Premiere 9 has a peak brightness of 3,450 ISO lumens, with the Premiere 7 hitting up to 2,500 ISO lumens.

Recommended Videos

There’s a difference in audio, too. The Premiere 9 supports Dolby Atmos on its built-in speakers, featuring a 40-watt 2.2.2 channel design with up-firing speakers. The Premiere 7 has a 30-watt 2.2 channel setup.

No surprise here on the operating system — Samsung’s Tizen OS is on board, so you have a huge array of available apps and services. And Samsung Gaming Hub is here, too, which will get you access to more than 3,000 titles, all without having to plug in a console.

And if you’re into the smart home thing, the Premiere 9 and Premiere 7 will serve as a SmartThings hub to control all your compatible devices. (they make it super easy to mirror a Samsung phone, too).

Both projectors are available now. And if you buy before September 15, you’ll get a free Freestyle 2nd Gen speaker.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Phil Nickinson
Phil Nickinson
Section Editor, Audio/Video
Phil spent the 2000s making newspapers with the Pensacola (Fla.) News Journal, the 2010s with Android Central and then the…
Best Amazon TV deals: Cheap TVs under $100
TCL 6-Series Roku TV, 2022 model.

There are a lot of discounts to be found among today's Best Buy TV deals and Walmart TV deals, but some of the best TV deals can be found at Amazon right now. If you’re looking for top picture technologies QLED TV deals and OLED TV deals are taking place at Amazon, and discounts from top TV brands such as Sony TV deals, LG TV deals, Samsung TV deals, LG TV deals, TCL TV deals, and Vizio TV deals are all ripe for the picking. With so much to choose from we thought we’d make the shopping process more convenient by putting together all of the best Amazon TV deals below. Read onward for all of the details on how to save and for a little information on why each TV might be best for your viewing experiences.
Insignia 32-inch F20 Series HD Fire TV -- $75, was $130

If you don't mind skipping 4K Ultra HD resolution and a massive screen in favor of a lower price, then you'll want to purchase the 32-inch Insignia F20 Series HD Fire TV. You'll be able to watch your favorite shows on HD resolution, and because the TV supports HDMI ARC, it can send audio directly from its HDMI port to a compatible soundbar or AV receiver to remove the necessity of an extra cable. The HD TV runs on Amazon's Fire TV, which not only supports all of the popular streaming services, but also grants access to the best Alexa skills. The budget TV even comes with an Alexa Voice Remote, so you'll be able to search for content, switch input sources, control playback, and many more using voice commands. It also supports Apple's AirPlay, which will let you easily share videos and photos from an Apple device to the TV's 32-inch screen.

Read more
The best Samsung The Frame TV deals — From just $897
Samsung's 65-inch Class 'The Frame' QLED 4K Smart TV displaying a famous oil painting.

While there’s a lot to choose from among today’s best TV deals, Samsung’s The Frame TV is one worth checking out if you’d like to add something unique to your home theater. There are a lot of Samsung The Frame TV deals worth taking a look at today, and they come in a number of sizes. So if you’ve had your eye on 65-inch TV deals, 70-inch TV deals, 75-inch TV deals, 85-inch TV deals, or anything smaller and haven’t found what you’re looking for, it’s time to take a look at what The Frame has to offer. We’ve tracked down all of the best Samsung The Frame TV deals, and you can find them all below.
Today's best Samsung The Frame TV deals

If you're looking to save big on Samsung's iconic The Frame TV, you've come to the right place. Here are all the best deals available:

Read more
This 55-inch QLED TV dropped below $500 for a limited time
2024 TCL QM7 4K mini-LED TV.

Here's your chance to get a decent-sized QLED TV for less than $500, as Best Buy has slashed the price of the 55-inch TCL QM7 Series 4K QLED TV with a $302 discount as part of its Tech Fest sale. From $800, it's all the way down to only $498, which is an excellent price,so you'll no longer have to wait for the launch of this year's Labor Day TV deals. The sale ends on August 25, but there's a chance that stocks don't last until then -- we're basically saying you should make your purchase for this QLED TV right now if you don't want to miss out on the savings.

Why you should buy the 55-inch TCL QM7 Series 4K QLED TV
The TCL QM8 Series 4K QLED TV left us very impressed, and we're also pretty high on its predecessor, the TCL QM7 Series 4K QLED TV, especially if you buy it for its discounted price from Best Buy. You'll get sharp details and lifelike colors with its 4K Ultra HD resolution, and even better picture quality with its support for various HDR formats. The TV is also powered by Google TV, for access to all of the popular streaming services.

Read more