 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Adria Arjona opens up about her dark scene in Andor season 2

By
Adria Arjona in Andor season 2.
Lucasfilm

There are spoilers ahead for the first three episodes of Andor season 2! Don’t go any further if you want to remain unspoiled.

As dark as Andor season 1 was, it was still largely in the sci-fi/fantasy parameters that George Lucas set up in Star Wars nearly five decades ago. Andor season 2 has already pushed things further with Adria Arjona’s Bix Caleen. The second season premiere established that Bix is still traumatized by the torture she endured as a captive of the Empire in season 1. But after the events of season 2, episode 3, Bix has now had to endure an attempted sexual assault.

Recommended Videos

Krole (Alex Waldmann), a lieutenant for the Empire, cornered Bix in the third episode and confirmed that he knew she was on the planet illegally. He offered to keep quiet in exchange for having sex with him. When Bix refused, Krole attempted to force himself on her before they engaged in a vicious brawl. It’s the first scene of its kind on the Star Wars universe, but Arjona praised the way it was handled by director Ariel Kleiman while speaking with Entertainment Weekly.

Related

“We had an amazing stunt team and partner in Ari as a director, who shot that scene scientifically and in such a precise way so as to save us from doing a million takes,” said Arjona. “It was challenging because everyone involved in the creation of that scene felt the importance of what this scene meant, not only for the show, but for Star Wars. But I also felt incredibly safe and cushioned in the process of doing it. It’s something Tony Gilroy does. He brings this mirror effect that [shows] the things that happen in our world can also happen in a galaxy far, far away.”

Arjona noted that she prepared for this season’s stories by researching real accounts of women who endured rape and torture, and found inspiration in the way they faced their trauma.

“I felt like I went through the acting Olympics,” said Arjona. “The research was heavier. I’ve read so many interviews and I saw so many videos of people that have actually gone through this. That process was the most draining, and it stayed with me. By the time that I was doing the scenes, it felt like I was telling a little part of the story of the five individuals who I really honed in on their stories. [People] that no one really knows about. It felt like I was making them proud. They have no idea who I am, but it was a little homage that I was carrying through.”

Gilroy, the showrunner and creator of Andor, recently indicated that he plans to leave the Star Wars universe after the completion of the series. Three new episodes of Andor season 2 will be released weekly on Tuesday evenings through the end of its 12-episode season, which will also wrap up the series.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell has been an entertainment journalist for over 15 years. His bylines have appeared in Wizard Magazine, Geek…
Andor season 1 now streaming on Hulu and YouTube, recap video released
Cassian Andor walks down the street.

Andor is heading to new places. Ahead of the season 2 premiere next month, Andor season 1 is now streaming on Hulu.

Additionally, the first three episodes of Andor season 1 are now available for free on Disney+'s YouTube channel.

Read more
New Andor season 2 video teases monumental Star Wars event
A group of Star Wars characters stare on the poster in Andor.

The road to rebellion intensifies in Andor season 2.
Disney released a special look at Andor season 2, which features behind-the-scenes access to the upcoming episodes and interviews with the cast and crew. However, the most noteworthy moment occurs when the video cuts to Ghorman and spotlights a crowd of protestors chanting in unison against Imperial forces.

In Star Wars canon, Ghorman is the site of the Ghorman Massacre. In 2 BBY, Imperial forces open fire and slaughter a group of peaceful protestors on Ghorman. The harrowing events cause Senator Mon Mothma of Chandrila to resign from the Senate and condemn Emperor Sheev Palpatine. Mothma's resignation and subsequent speech serve as a rallying cry for freedom and a launching point for the Rebel Alliance.

Read more
Ben Stiller tried to cast Barack Obama in Severance season 2
Adam Scott holds balloons on the left while Obama speaks on the right.

Former President Barack Obama almost took a job at Lumon Industries.

Severance executive producer Ben Stiller revealed on Monday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live that he asked Obama to appear in an episode of the hit Apple TV+ series. Stiller wanted Obama to provide the voice of the animated building for the Lumon is Listening video from season 2, episode 1. The role eventually went to Keanu Reeves, but Stiller explained that Obama received the offer first.
“There was one person that I asked before [Keanu Reeves], and he said no: President Barack Obama,” Stiller said.
Stiller, who serves as Severance's primary director, explained how he asked Obama to do the role via email.
“I didn't ask him in person. I knew someone who knew his lawyer, and his lawyer said I can relay the request if you write an email,” Stiller clarified to host Jimmy Kimmel. “So I wrote an email to him saying like, 'Hey we have this show,' whatever. And like two days later, I get an email back from President Barack Obama saying, 'Hey Ben. Big fan of the show. Love season 1. Can’t wait for season 2. Don’t think I have time in my schedule to make this happen.”

Read more