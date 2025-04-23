 Skip to main content
Roku adds 2 new streaming sticks, announces plans for projectors

New Roku streaming sticks for 2025.
It’s been several years since Roku updated its streaming sticks, but now there are two new models: The HD-resolution, $30 Roku Streaming Stick, and a 4K, HDR-capable, $40 Roku Streaming Stick Plus. The new sticks not only replace the replace Roku’s previous streaming stick models, but the company is also phasing out its Express streaming devices, creating a more streamlined product line up consisting of the two new sticks and Roku’s current Ultra. Both new Streaming Stick models can be preordered starting today.

The new Sticks are touted as being 35% smaller than sticks from other brands. Roku’s research suggests the stick design is a fan favorite, saying, “Almost all streamers (90%) want a clean setup with streaming devices or wires hidden behind the TV.” The new sticks get the same voice-enabled Bluetooth remote that ships with the outgoing Streaming Stick 4K. The remotes also let you control volume on the connected TV.

Curiously, Roku hasn’t dropped the price on the older Streaming Stick 4K, which still sells for $50. That might be because even though the new Streaming Stick Plus supports 4K and HDR (like the Streaming Stick 4K), it doesn’t work with Dolby Vision. Once the Streaming Stick 4K is sold out, the 2024 Roku Ultra will be the only streaming device with Dolby Vision.

The company also announced its 2025 lineup of Roku TVs including a new 85-inch Roku Select Series model.

The Roku TV Pro Series will receive “custom factory calibration” which Roku claims will ensure that every TV delivers a stunning picture right out of the box.

However, it’s company’s Roku Plus Series TV that will see the biggest changes. It gets Roku Smart Picture Max — a feature that automatically adjusts picture settings on a scene-by-scene basis. It will also use mini-LED backlighting for the first time, which Roku says will deliver better dynamic contrast, deeper blacks, and a wider color range. Lastly, the Roku Plus Series gets a remote finder button and integrate cable management, both of which were previously only available on the Roku Pro Series. Roku also says that its 2025 TVs will feature headphone Bluetooth connectivity.

Roku also teased the future availability of projectors with Roku built-in. As it did in the past with TVs, Roku says a new Roku TV Smart Projector reference design has been created and the company has shared it with all of its existing Roku TV partners. No other details were shared, but Roku promised more info will be available soon.

