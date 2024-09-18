 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Bose soundbars can now send surround sound to your earbuds

By
Bose Smart Soundbar.
Bose

Bose has rebranded its midrange Smart Soundbar 600 as simply the “Bose Smart Soundbar.” The size, the sound, and even price ($499) remain the same, but the new model offers an improved AI-powered dialogue mode, plus a wild new option for those who own the company’s Bose Open Ultra Earbuds: surround sound without surround speakers. It’s available starting September 18 from bose.com.

Bose’s AI Dialogue Mode debuted on the Bose Smart Soundbar Ultra, and its machine learning-based algorithm lets the soundbar automatically adjust tonal balance in real time when it detects speech in an audio stream for clarity. This creates more separation between voices and background sound effects.

Simon Cohen wearing the Bose Ultra Open Earbuds.
Bose Ultra Open Earbuds Simon Cohen / Digital Trends

But from an innovation point of view, Bose Personal Surround Sound is the most interesting aspect of the new Bose Smart Soundbar. That’s the name Bose has given to the ability to pair a set of Bose Open Ultra Earbuds to the soundbar, which lets the earbuds receive the same left/right surround channels that would otherwise be processed by the bar itself, or sent wirelessly to a set of Bose Surround Speakers.

Recommended Videos

Because the Open Ultra Earbuds use an open-ear design, the wearer can hear both the soundbar and the earbuds at the same time. Bose Personal Surround Sound will eventually be offered as an update to the Bose Smart Soundbar Ultra. Digital Trends asked a Bose spokesperson if the company planned to enable Personal Surround Sound on the existing Smart Soundbar 600. “We’re always looking at ways we can expand product functionality for our existing customers,” we were told via email, but Bose didn’t have any specific info to share regarding the 600.

Bose Ultra Open Earbuds held by hand.
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends

While it might not make sense to buy the $299 Open Ultra Earbuds just for this purpose, if you already own them — or have been considering them — you may be able to save yourself $100 (the Bose Surround Speakers cost $399).

The rebranding continues Bose’s move away from number-oriented model names. The company has already discontinued its smallest smart soundbar — the Smart Soundbar 300 — and rebranded the Smart Soundbar 900 as the Bose Smart Soundbar Ultra, leaving just two Wi-Fi connected soundbars in the company’s home theater portfolio. The Bose TV Speaker is the company’s non-Wi-Fi option.

The Bose Smart Soundbar maintains Dolby Atmos compatibility, helped by its built-in up-firing drivers, and it enjoys excellent wireless streaming support thanks to AirPlay 2, Google Cast (formerly Chromecast built-in), Alexa Cast, and Bluetooth. You can use it as an Amazon Alexa smart speaker, and it’s compatible with Google Assistant.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Simon Cohen
Simon Cohen
Contributing Editor, A/V
Simon Cohen covers a variety of consumer technologies, but has a special interest in audio and video products, like spatial…
How to choose a soundbar: size, subwoofers, surround sound, and more
Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Mini - right angle view.

While some of the best TVs coming out today have upped their game when it comes to their built-in sound, we're still a few leaps and bounds away from not having to suggest new TV buyers invest in a soundbar to bring an improved sound experience to your movie, TV, and sports watching at home.

Hence, the need for this guide on how to choose the best soundbar for you remains, and we're happy to oblige. Soundbars have been around for a minute, and you can check out some our favorites in our best soundbars guide. We've even got a guide specific to soundbars that come with subwoofers. But like most consumer tech items, buying a soundbar can be a daunting endeavor, mostly because there are so many options.

Read more
Can a new soundbar fix Sonos’ self-inflicted wounds?
Leaked image of the purported next Sonos soundbar codenamed, Lasso.

According to The Verge, the next Sonos soundbar — code-named Lasso and pictured here — will look a lot like the Sonos Arc. The Verge

Sonos is prepping a new soundbar code-named Lasso, according to report from The Verge. If the accompanying leaked pics from an apparent beta tester are any indication, it's going to be a spruced-up version of the existing Sonos Arc, with built-in Bluetooth and new driver technology courtesy of Mayht, a Netherlands-based startup that Sonos purchased in 2022. Those drivers, which are said to be more efficient than traditional designs, may also be more expensive to produce. This has led to speculation that the Lasso could cost as much as $1,200. (The existing Sonos Arc sells for $899.)

Read more
Bose finally updates its wireless earbuds with Bluetooth Multipoint
Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds in front of charging case.

Bose promised that one day it would update its QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds and Ultra Open Earbuds with Bluetooth Multipoint, and that day is finally here. Starting July 10, and rolling out gradually over the coming weeks, a software update containing the Multipoint feature is being pushed via the Bose app for all owners of these two Bose wireless earbuds models. The update also contains an improvement to voice pickup and "a few other bug fixes" for the Bose Ultra Open Earbuds.

Bluetooth Multipoint is the technology that lets a set of wireless earbuds or headphones connect to two (or more) different devices (like a smartphone and a laptop) simultaneously without having to sever the connection on the first device to switch to the second.

Read more