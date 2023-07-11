 Skip to main content
Samsung’s S90C OLED now comes in 83 inches for $5,400

Phil Nickinson
By
A press image of the Samsung 83-inch Q90 OLED television.
Samsung

If you can get (read: afford) a 77-inch OLED television, do it. But Samsung now wants you to do one better with an 83-inch version of its S90C QD-OLED television. And the price tag for that much 4K goodness? A rather not-unreasonable $5,400.

The new addition is available today and joins the 55-, 65-, and 77-inch models already in the lineup.

“Large screen sizes are the fastest growing segment in the TV industry,” James Fishler, senior vice president of Home Entertainment & Display Division for Samsung Electronics America, said in a press release. “We are providing yet another option for people to experience the benefits of OLED TV from Samsung, on an even bigger screen.”

While it’s worth noting that pixel density decreases as the screen size increases, you’re likely not to notice here — or care, for that matter. The S90C is the slightly lesser version of the S95C that we’ve been fawning over since we first laid eyes on it. The S90C isn’t quite as bright on paper, or quite as sleek. But it’s also not as expensive, and in our early testing, picture quality differences between the S95C and S90C appear to be negligible when watching most content.

“We recognize that no two people are the same,” Fishler said, “and they want to find the perfect TV to fit their unique space and lifestyle. That’s why we’re offering more choices than ever, whether you prefer a Neo QLED 4K, OLED, or even a lifestyle TV. There’s always a premium option for viewers to choose.”

Fair enough. And this monster model includes “pure blacks, limitless contrast, and vibrant colors, all powered by the Samsung Neural Quantum Processor.” So it’s got that going for it, which is nice. It’s powered by Samsung’s “Neural Quantum Processor” (which also was a rejected James Bond title), and supports Dolby Atmos. This is still a Samsung TV, though, so Dolby Vision is nowhere to be found.

The Tizen-based operating system still has the Samsung Gaming Hub at the ready, along with HDMI 2.1, 120Hz refresh rate, and Game Motion Plus to ramp things up to 144Hz if you connect a PC.

And you’ll get Samsung’s SolarCell remote that uses light to recharge.

While the suggested retail price of $5,400 is likely higher than the street price we can expect to see, it’s in line with other OLED TVs of its size from competing brands and, in some cases, even less expensive. The Sony A80L, for example, currently retails for an eye-watering $5,500.

