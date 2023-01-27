Samsung accidentally reveals price of its 77-inch QD-OLED TV

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Usually, when new TVs are announced at CES, it can take months for companies to reveal pricing and availability. And perhaps Samsung was planning to do just that with its 77-inch S95C, its largest QD-OLED TV to date. But the company seemingly let the cat out of the bag on January 26, by including the new model — and its price — on its U.S. website, according to Sammobile.

The S95C details are no longer on the website, so Digital Trends can’t verify the information, however, a screenshot taken at the time shows a price of $4499.99, making the larger model $1,500 more expensive than its currently available 65-inch S95B, which sells for $3,000. If this seems like a bigger gap in price than we’re used to for models that exist in both 65- and 77-inch sizes, it could be because the S95C is going to be Samsung’s premium 77-inch QD-OLED, with the planned S90C arriving in a 77-inch size but with fewer features.

The S90C will be in most respects, the same as the S95C, but it won’t have the more expensive model’s One Connect box or its OTS Plus sound system. It may also lack the S95C’s peak brightness. At CES, Samsung noted that the S95C will be 30% brighter than the S90C.

Given these differences, it’s very likely that the 77-inch S90C will get priced consistently with other step-up sizes among OLED TVs, which would put it at around $4,000.

When Samsung and Sony debuted the world’s first QD-OLED models in 2022, they instantly earned our reviewer’s highest praise. However, LG announced that its premium G-Series OLED TVs will come equipped with a new, brighter OLED panel that uses microlens array (MLA) technology. We won’t know until we get one of these new models in for testing whether or not LG has managed to close the brightness gap with QD-OLED while maintaining its excellent picture quality.

