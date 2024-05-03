 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. News

Hisense’s answer to Samsung’s The Frame TV starts at $999

By
Hisense Canvas mini-LED TV.
Hisense

During CES, Hisense spent much of its time talking about its massive (and massively bright) mini-LED TVs for 2024. However, it also teased us with its CanvasTV, a model that rivals Samsung’s very popular The Frame TV, which lets users display hi-resolution art whenever the TV isn’t being used for watching movie or TV content.

I say “teased” because other than a promotional image, we were told almost nothing about the CanvasTV. We still only have the one image (above), but at least there’s now more to the CanvasTV story

Recommended Videos

Hisense is going to sell two sizes of CanvasTV initially: 55- and 65-inches. They’ll be available this summer and start at $999, presumably for the smaller model (we don’t yet have a price on the larger CanvasTV).

Related

Like The Frame, the CanvasTV will offer interchangeable frames, and you’ll be able to switch the TV to an “Art Mode” that lets you select between preloaded, free art in various styles like abstract, modern, and renaissance. You can upload also your own photos. These can be shown in either portrait or landscape, and you’ll have a choice of stylized mats for framing.

In the box, Hisense will include a teak-look frame, but you’ll be able to buy white and black frames too. The frames slide onto the CanvasTV and are held in place by magnets.

The TV is designed to be flush-mounted to walls and includes a wall mount specifically built to make this installation “a breeze.” Hisense hasn’t indicated if you’ll be able to buy an optional stand if you don’t want to wall-mount. LG initially went wall-mount only with its Gallery OLED evo TVs, but now these ship with stands by default.

On the tech specs side, we’re looking at a 4K QLED panel that delivers over a billion shades of color, according to Hisense. It’s fronted by a “Hi-Matte” anti-glare layer, which the company says is unaffected by ambient light “day or night.” There’s no word yet on HDR format support for Dolby Vision, HDR10+ or HLG.

The TV also has an ambient light sensor to let it automatically adjust to changing room conditions. A motion sensor will turn the TV off when in Art Mode, if it senses no one is in the room.

The panel boasts a 144Hz refresh rate, with auto low-latency mode (ALLM), variable refresh rate (VRR), and motion estimation and motion compensation (MEMC) technology.

The user experience is powered by Google TV and includes all of the usual bells and whistles like thousands of available apps, hundreds of available Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) channels, and Chromecast built-in.

The Canvas TV also includes a multichannel 2.0.2 surround sound system, though Hisense hasn’t indicated whether it will support immersive formats like Dolby Atmos.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Simon Cohen
Simon Cohen
Contributing Editor, A/V
Simon Cohen covers a variety of consumer technologies, but has a special interest in audio and video products, like spatial…
Samsung QN900D 8K TV first look: fully loaded flagship
Brilliantly colored traditional dress costumes seen in an arial view displayed on a Samsung QN900D TV.

I just got back from a visit with Samsung in New Jersey, where I got early access to some 2024 TVs. It's a trip I’ve been looking forward to since CES, where, quite frankly, Samsung had so many products to look at and cover at its First Look that it was hard to dive into anything with any real depth.

Today, we’re going to take a closer look at the 2024 Samsung QN900D — Samsung’s flagship 8K TV this year. But before I dive into the TV, let me manage expectations a bit. The good news is I got to measure several TVs during my visit and do a fair bit of subjective analysis, so I have some things to say about picture quality for each model that I'll cover over the coming days. Still, I only got a few hours with the TVs, so these are not full reviews.

Read more
Hands-on with the Belkin iPhone Mount with MagSafe for Apple TV 4K
The Belkin iPhone Mount with MagSafe for Apple TV 4K.

The Belkin iPhone Mount with MagSafe for Apple TV 4K perched atop an extremely thin OLED television. Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

The Belkin iPhone Mount with MagSafe for Apple TV 4K is one mouthful of an official name. What it does is much more simple. It is a mount for your iPhone to be used with an Apple TV 4K. And it has MagSafe to keep the phone in place. That's it.

Read more
Belkin drops a $50 mount for iPhone video calls on Apple TV 4K
The Belkin iPhone Mount with MagSafe for Apple TV 4K.

We've previously written that the addition of FaceTime and Continuity Camera to Apple TV 4K is a perfect excuse to have some sort of tripod for your iPhone in the living room. Belkin just took that idea and made it a little easier (and less expensive than our idea).

Enter the appropriately named iPhone Mount with MagSafe for Apple TV 4K. Retailing for just under $50, it's ... well, it's a MagSafe iPhone mount to use in conjunction with video calls on your Apple TV 4K. No cables required. No power needed. Just a simple way to position your iPhone to use when on FaceTime, Zoom, Webex, or the "Sing" feature on Apple Music.

Read more