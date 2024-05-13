TCL already wowed us at CES 2024 with its astonishingly bright and immense QM89 115-inch mini-LED TV, so all that was really left for the company to do was tell us how much it would cost to own one of these monsters. Today, we have that information, along with details on the rest of TCL’s 2024 TV lineup.

The cost of attempting to fit a 115-inch TV through your front door is set at $27,000, and if you have the means, you’ll be able to buy one soon, according to TCL. In fact, you may be able to buy one for a lot less even on launch day as we understand that the street price will come in well under that suggested retail price. The rest of the 2024 collection of TVs start at $350 and are available to buy starting today. TCL also unveiled pricing, specs, and availability for its 2024 lineup of Dolby Atmos soundbars, which include several features designed to help them work hand in hand with the new TVs.

Here are all the details on the full 2024 TCL TV collection:

2024 TCL Q Class

TCL QM89, 115-inch, $27,000

Yes, the gigantic QM89 technically belongs to the QM8 model series, which is why they both display the same on-screen promotional NFL image. And yet, the QM89 is so exceptional, both in size and brightness, that TCL has given the model its own designation.

And that seems reasonable. The world’s largest mini-LED TV has 20,000 dimming zones and pumps out up to 5,000 nits of peak brightness through an anti-glare screen. You’ll see TCL refer to its “QD-Mini LED” displays, which sounds like it might be different or better than other mini-LED TVs, but this is largely marketing- speak. A QD-Mini LED display is simply a backlight that uses mini-LEDs as its source of brightness and quantum dots to achieve a very high level of color accuracy (much like other mini-LED TVs). In the case of the QM89, QM8, and QM7, this results in 97%+ of DCI-P3 color gamut and 100% color volume.

The QM89 uses TCL’s AiPQ Ultra Processor, which powers four types of processing: AI Color, AI Contrast, AI Clarity, and AI Motion, each of which controls a specific aspect of the picture you see. The TV supports all major HDR flavors, including Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+, HDR10, and HLG, plus IMAX Enhanced, and has a native 120Hz refresh rate, with a variable refresh rate (VRR) up to 144Hz.

You get both ATSC 1.0 and 3.0 tuners built-in, which will future-proof you for your NextGen TV OTA viewing needs, and with four HDMI ports (one with ARC/eARC), you should have plenty of space for connected devices too.

As you might expect on such a big TV, the QM89 also boasts a big sound system. You get an Onkyo-powered 6.2.2-channel, 120-watt, Dolby Atmos setup, with 10 discrete drivers. As with every 2024 TCL smart TV, the whole experience is controlled from a Google TV interface. Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) provides the networking bandwidth.

TCL QM8

98-inch, $8,000

85-inch, $4,000

75-inch, $2,700

65-inch, $2,000

We never thought we’d say words like, “the 98-inch QM8 is simply a smaller version of …” but that’s exactly where we’re at with TCL’s 2024 lineup. All four sizes of the QM8 share the same capabilities as their monster sibling, with the exceptions of the number of dimming zones (which varies based on the screen size) and the sound system.

Instead of the QM89’s 6.2.2-channel system, the QM8 models get a slightly tamer Onkyo-powered 2.1.2-channel system with 80 watts of power.

TCL QM7

98-inch, $7,000

85-inch, $2,700

75-inch, $2,000

65-inch, $1,500

55-inch, $1,100

The QM7 might be the sleeper hit of 2024 — it offers tons of the features found on the QM8, and comes in a 98-inch screen size for well under $10,000. You still get all of the HDR support, four HDMI ports, and the 120Hz/144Hz VRR capability. Brightness still hits a very impressive 2,400 peak nits, but there are few dimming zones at a maximum of 1,500 for the 98-inch model.

The QM7 loses ATSC 3.0 on board, and its sound system, while still Dolby Atmos capable, is now an Onkyo-powered 2.1 channel setup with 50 watts. Network connectivity is provided by Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac).

TCL Q68

85-inch, $2,000

75-inch, $1,200

65-inch, $900

55-inch, $700

The TCL Q68 swaps mini-LEDs for full-array local dimming (FALD) conventional LEDs, but it still creates up to 600 peak nits for vibrant images. The 55- to 75-inch sizes get a 60Hz native refresh rate panel, but the 85-inch model can do 120Hz natively, with support for 144Hz VRR. All sizes support Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10, and HLG.

You get three HDMI ports (one with HDMI ARC/eARC), except on the 85-inch model, which adds a fourth HDMI input. These models can process and passthrough Dolby Atmos. Depending on the screen size, you’ll get either a two-channel, 30-watt sound system or a three-channel, 50-watt sound system.

TCL Q65

98-inch, $4,000

85-inch, $1,600

75-inch, $1,100

65-inch, $750

55-inch, $600

50-inch, $550

43-inch, $500

TCL’s entry-level QLED TVs have a wide variety of features, but which ones you get will be determined by screen size. All sizes support Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10, and HLG, plus they process and passthrough Dolby Atmos. And you get three HDMI ports (one with HDMI ARC/eARC).

The 43-inch to 75-inch sizes have a 60Hz native refresh rate, but the 85-inch and 98-inch models have a 120Hz panel refresh rate, with a Game Accelerator 240 mode for 240 VRR gaming.

2024 TCL S Class

TCL S5 4K TV, from $350

43-, 50-, 55-, 65-, 75-, and 85-inch screen sizes

The TCL S5 takes over from last year’s TCL S4 as the company’s entry-level 4K TV.

Brightness has been increased by a claimed 25% and TCL has introduced its AiPQ Processor on the S Class for the first time, which should produce clearer and more accurate images.

Another first for the S Class: 55-inch and larger sizes get Game Accelerator 120 for 120Hz VRR gaming.

All sizes get Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10, and HLG, plus an enhanced dialogue mode and TV as Center Channel Mode (when used with one of TCL’s 2024 soundbars). The S5 supports Motion Rate 120 with MEMC, Dolby Atmos, DTS Virtual:X, Auto Game Mode (ALLM), and TCL’s on-screen Game Bar.

Audio is supplied by a two-speaker, 20-watt sound system.

TCL S3 HDTV

32-, 40-, and 43-inch screen sizes

TCL’s S3 is a full HD 1080p resolution model that also supports HDR10. It can process and passthrough Dolby Atmos, but it’s HDMI ARC port can’t do HDMI eARC, so Atmos content will be limited to the lossy Dolby Digital Plus format.

TCL S2, 32-inch HDTV

The S2 comes in a single screen size — just 32 inches. It has HD resolution (720p) and can passthrough Dolby Atmos to an attached Dolby Atmos-capable soundbar. It uses direct LED backlighting for better brightness and uniformity of color versus models that are edge-lit.

