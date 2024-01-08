Want to feel inferior? Stand in front of a 115-inch television

Las Vegas and CES 2024 have no shortage of ways to overwhelm you. To make you feel small. The buildings manage to do that just fine — and that’s before you get to the ones that are covered in ginormous TV screens. (And also before you get to the brilliant abomination that is The Sphere.)

Let’s add another way to that list: Stand in front of TCL’s monstrous new 115-inch TV. And better yet, stand in front of that TV in a room that feels not much bigger than 120 inches.

On one hand, there’s nothing obviously different about this television. It’s the same slightly awkward name. (You may also see it referred to as a 115-inch QM8 or with its fuller designation, 115QM891G.) It’s of the QD-mini LED variety, which means it’s bright and colorful. But that’s also exactly what you’d expect at a product demonstration ahead of the world’s larger electronics show. And, sure, it has somewhere in the neighborhood of 20,000 dimming zones, but given the sheer size of that thing — and the fact that some television companies are in the speeds-and-feeds business while others take a different tack — that large number doesn’t seem unreasonable.

But what really stands out for the 115-inch QM89 — in addition to the size, of course, which is the sort of thing that we haven’t seen in a consumer-level TV before — is that it’s going to come with a couple of four-inch spikes that screw into the side of the set. They’re not meant to be. mounted permanently, and they might well prove to be a safety hazard if they’re in place. No, these are meant solely to aid in moving this monster. To give you something to hang onto while you re-think whether a 98 incher might have been enough. (Something your spouse might have mentioned once or twice by this point.)

One other thing that stands out isn’t something noticeable from the front of the television. Because there’s so much square footage in this set, TCL had extra room for the speakers, which should allow for better audio (especially on the low end) with a 6.2.2 setup. Or pair it with one of TCL’s new soundbars, and you’ll have something special. Or at least very big and very loud.

There’s still plenty to learn, though. TCL hasn’t quite settled on what sort of legs to include if you don’t intend on wall-mounting this thing. And we still don’t know what it’ll be priced at. It certainly won’t be nothing. For context, the current 98-inch QM8 retails at $6,000. Start saving now.

