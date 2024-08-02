Buy TCL’s giant 115-inch TV, get a ticket to the Super Bowl

TCL’s monstrously large, 115-inch QM89 4K TV, which was originally announced with a $27,000 price tag, is now officially available at retailers like Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy for $20,000.

Yes, that’s still an eye-watering price, but if you have the money, our reviewer thinks you’ll be rewarded with an exhilarating experience. Still, if you’re looking for more reasons to buy, TCL is prepared to reward the first 115 QM89 buyers with one of several perks, including a ticket to Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans.

TCL calls it the 115-inch Experience More Promotion. To qualify for the free perks, you need to be a resident of the U.S. or Canada and you need to register your QM89 purchase on the 115-inch Experience More Promotion website, which will officially make you a member of Club 115.

Once you’re a Club 115 member, you’ll be able to pick from six possible “experiences.”

Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans

Receive a ticket to attend Super Bowl LIX with a group of other QM89 owners. You’ll get to watch the game and participate in “unique experiences” with TCL and other Club 115 members and celebrities in New Orleans. Sadly, travel and accommodations aren’t part of this perk.

Movie Premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood

Receive a round-trip flight and hotel accommodations for you and a guest to attend a movie premiere at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. You’ll have a chance to gawk at the movie’s stars as they arrive and walk the red carpet, then you’ll watch the movie from TCL’s private opera box and hospitality room.

LA Chargers Suite

Receive a round-trip flight and hotel accommodations for you and a guest to travel to Manhattan Beach, California, and watch the Los Angeles Chargers play from TCL’s suite at SoFi Stadium. You’ll get to choose from a select number of games and TCL says you’ll have a chance to meet “celebrity guests,” though there’s no word on who those celebs might be.

Concert Suite at SoFi Stadium

Receive a round trip-flight and hotel accommodations for you and a guest to travel to Manhattan Beach, California, and watch a concert from TCL’s suite at SoFi Stadium. The list of performers for 2025 hasn’t been announced yet and TCL hasn’t indicated if you’ll be able to choose any of them or only be able pick from a select list.

Call of Duty Studio Tour

Receive a round-trip flight and hotel accommodations for you and a guest to travel to Los Angeles and get a behind-the-scenes studio tour from the team behind Call of Duty’s latest game, as well as “additional experiences” on your visit.

Consumer Electronics Show (CES)

Receive a round-trip flight and hotel accommodations for you and a guest to travel to Las Vegas to attend the Consumer Electronics Show. You’ll also get tickets to TCL’s private CES party and concert, and the opportunity to meet with industry product experts to learn more about the technology behind the QM89.