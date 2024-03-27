 Skip to main content
Samsung S95D OLED first look: a reflection on excellence

Caleb Denison
By

I recently traveled to New Jersey to visit Samsung for an up-close and personal look at the flagship TVs in its 2024 lineup, which includes Samsung’s 8K Neo-QLED and 4K Neo-QLEDs, and the reason we’re here today: the S95D.

The S95D is Samsung’s flagship OLED TV for 2024, and it has been the subject of some consternation for some TV enthusiasts because it has a new anti-glare or anti-reflective screen coating. Is there any merit to that concern? Has it overshadowed how good this TV could actually be thanks to a new 3rd generation QD-OLED panel? Is it any brighter? Should we be excited about this TV?

I’m going to answer all of those questions – and you might be a little surprised by what I’m about to say.

Samsung S95D OLED First Look | Way Better Than You Think

Glaringly unapparent

Let’s not waste any time here, OK? I’m going right for the jugular. If you have been worried that this TV’s picture quality would suffer in any meaningful way due to the implementation of Samsung’s new anti-glare technology, then let me lay those concerns to rest right now.

This TV looks phenomenal. There has been no sacrifice to brightness, no sacrifice to richness, no apparent loss of gloss – wet stuff still looks wet, shiny stuff still looks shiny. It’s absolutely incredible.

A backlit giant lipstick shown on a Samsung S95D OLED.
Zeke Jones / Digital Trends

First, let me reiterate what I said at CES, but perhaps with some more gusto: this new anti-glare technology Samsung has developed is where exterior light goes to die. When we filmed the 8K and 4K flagships for our video coverage, we had to be clever about where we placed our studio lights because the lights we brought in for the shoot were so powerful and bright that, even when aimed at the ceiling, we were still getting some light spillage on the panel – and those TVs have the anti-glare tech that has earned Samsung a reputation as being the most bright-room friendly TVs you can buy.

But the new anti-glare tech is like black magic. It’s like Vantablack — the carbon nanotube stuff? If you’ve ever seen that, then you know – it’s like a black hole. Light goes in, but it doesn’t come out.

Our studio light puts out 56,000 lux at 1 meter. It will temporarily blind you if you look at it. The S95D seems to be completely unaware, not only of the brightness of the light, but of its very existence.

A glare from lights is seen on Samsung S95D OLED TV displaying a natural vista.
Zeke Jones / Digital Trends

It’s the most impressive anti-glare and anti-reflection I’ve ever seen on a display. Samsung deserves some huge props for making this.

Now, I know that at CES, in a side-by-side comparison, we saw what seemed like minimal loss of gloss or luster. But now that I’ve seen this TV alone, I know that it is not perceivable outside of a side-by-side comparison – we’ve talked about that before, where a side-by-side comparison skews your perception of your own power of perception.

Video of water looks wet; there’s tons of luster and shine there. I’d even go so far as to say it seems like it’s got more of a luster to it in the peak highlights. But maybe that’s because this is the brightest OLED overall that I’ve tested to date.

A person's bare back is shown on a Samsung S95D OLED TV.
Zeke Jones / Digital Trends

That’s right. Not only did the anti-glare implementation — which is notorious for sapping TVs of their potential brightness — not dim this TV, but it is actually far brighter than I expected it to be.

I would have given this TV a huge thumbs-up if we got the anti-glare and it was exactly as bright as the S95C last year. But we got better than that. This TV has the anti-glare, and it is brighter than last year.

Performance impressions

As I tested this TV, I got up to 1,750 nits peak white brightness from a 10% window, about 900 nits in an 18% window, and almost 300 nits full-screen white. Now, LG’s G3 and. presumably. G4 OLED can get brighter in the whites, I suppose. But the S95D’s real ace in the hole is its color brightness, which can exceed WRGB OLED-type panels while retaining saturation, which has always been what made QD-OLED TVs look extra special – but that effect has been ramped up a bit with this new model.

I’ll also mention that in Filmmaker Model with the Warm 1 color temperature selected – which, by the way, is not the default for Filmmaker Mode – the white balance, gamma, electro-optical transfer function (EOTF) tracking, and color accuracy measurements were stellar. I’m not sure why, but the Warm 2 color temperature setting did not yield nearly as accurate results. I’ve mentioned this to Samsung, and we’ll see if anything changes by the time this TV hits the streets.

Now, to be clear, this TV still needs a full review. While I was able to measure this and three other TVs, I was not able to do a super-deep dive. I am pretty happy with the lack of judder on 24 frames-per-second content for movie watching, and what I’m seeing from Samsung’s latest processors is better upscaling and cleaner presentation of low-resolution, low bit rate, and low bit-depth streaming content – though it remains to be seen how close Samsung can get to Sony’s processing chops in those regards.

The anti-glare makes this TV more bright-room friendly than most TVs on the market, I think.

I’ll also mention that while I tested the most accurate picture modes on this TV, Samsung does offer other picture modes that intentionally over-brighten the image, so if you like a brighter picture, this TV can certainly do that, no problem.

But I think the real great news here is that, even in its most accurate modes, this TV abates glare so well that you don’t have to over-brighten an image to get better perceived bright-room performance. Normally, we want to see a raised APL, or average picture level, so the picture is bright enough to clap back at the bright light in sun-soaked rooms. And this TV can do that, better than most OLEDs I’ve tested, but it doesn’t have to. The anti-glare makes this TV more bright room-friendly than most TVs on the market, I think.

A Samsung S95D OLED TV in a living room displaying an ocean vista.
Zeke Jones / Digital Trends

I mean, really, other than price, folks are just about out of excuses for not buying an OLED when this TV exists.

This is not a full review. I haven’t tested the gaming mode on this TV. I haven’t covered the changes to the Tizen smart OS or talked about how they make the experience better or worse. There’s a new Knox security chip we should talk about, as well as its merits as a smart home hub. I didn’t do a deep dive into its sound quality (it’s pretty great). So, for all those reasons, I can’t wait to get this TV in for review and try to find its hidden weaknesses – if it even has any – because from what I’ve seen so far, the S95D is a monumental achievement for Samsung.

Samsung confirms its 2023 QD-OLED TVs start at just $1,900, are available now
Samsung 2023 S95C (left) and S90C QD-OLED TVs.

Ever since Samsung formally announced the $4,500 price tag of its highly anticipated 77-inch S95C 4K QD-OLED TV, we've been patiently waiting to hear how much the company's other 2023 OLED models will cost. Now we know that S90C will be its most affordable 2023 QD-OLED model at $1,900 for the 55-inch screen size. You can order them starting March 20 at most major Samsung retailers, except the 65-inch S90C, which is confirmed, but has yet to be released.

Samsung S95C (left) and S90C 2023 QD-OLED TVs. Samsung

Read more
Samsung accidentally reveals price of its 77-inch QD-OLED TV
The Samsung S95C on display at CES 2023.

Usually, when new TVs are announced at CES, it can take months for companies to reveal pricing and availability. And perhaps Samsung was planning to do just that with its 77-inch S95C, its largest QD-OLED TV to date. But the company seemingly let the cat out of the bag on January 26, by including the new model -- and its price -- on its U.S. website, according to Sammobile.

The S95C details are no longer on the website, so Digital Trends can't verify the information, however, a screenshot taken at the time shows a price of $4499.99, making the larger model $1,500 more expensive than its currently available 65-inch S95B, which sells for $3,000. If this seems like a bigger gap in price than we're used to for models that exist in both 65- and 77-inch sizes, it could be because the S95C is going to be Samsung's premium 77-inch QD-OLED, with the planned S90C arriving in a 77-inch size but with fewer features.

Read more
Samsung shows off the first two 77-inch QD-OLED 4K TVs at CES 2023
Samsung S95C QD-OLED 4K TV.

Samsung was the first company to show off a 4K TV based on QD-OLED technology at CES 2022, and now, at CES 2023 it has unveiled two new QD-OLED models -- the S95C Samsung OLED and S90C Samsung OLED -- and each will be available as 77-inch models. Both will also be offered in 55- and 65-inch sizes.  The news came one day after Samsung Display confirmed it would show its next-gen "QD-OLED 2023" panel at the show in a 77-inch size.

When QD-OLED-based TVs debuted in 2022, Samsung and Sony revealed the first two 4K TVs models within hours of each other: the Samsung S95B and the Sony A95K. Both TVs proved to be absolutely stunning in terms of picture quality, leaving our reviewer no choice but to award them a rare 10/10 rating. But the TVs themselves weren't especially large; only 55- and 65-inch sizes were introduced.

Read more