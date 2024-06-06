 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

LG’s bendable OLED TV has a significant discount at Best Buy

By
LG OLED Flex TV with racing game on screen, screen curved
LG

At some point in your past you may have heard the term “flat screen TV” like it was something special, then fast forward and we’re hearing about curved monitors being all the rage for gamers trying to peak at sneaky UI elements and generalized eye health. Now there’s… this. The LG Flex is a sort of bendable TV that you can make curve to fit your needs at the push of a button. The 42-inch 4K OLED version of it can be yours for just $1,800 while this deal lasts, which is $700 down from its typical price of $2,500. Tap the button below to get yours now or keep reading to learn more about what you can do with this, admittedly peculiar, TV.

Why you should buy the LG Flex

The first thing to know about the LG Flex is that, no, you don’t just grab it and bend it with your hand. From a button press you can adjust the curve of the screen over 20 levels, going from perfectly flat to a 900R curve. You can also easily adjust the height, tilt, and swivel of the LG Flex. In other words, this is a very active TV that you don’t need to just drop and forget about.

If you haven’t been able to tell already, more features of the LG Flex really show that it is gunning for a position on the best gaming TVs list. For example, it has access to Nvidia GeForce Now cloud gaming, a 0.1 ms response time for snappy play, a game optimizer that makes for easy game adjustment settings, and a special game dashboard to fit your game into a desired screen size. You’ll also find features like the ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode) for gaming that is quickly becoming ubiquitous on all newer TVs.

Related

Ready to bend and snap your TV into configuration? Tap the button below to find the 42-inch 4K OLED version of the LG Flex for just $1,800. That’s a discount of $700 from the usual $2,500. If this TV just doesn’t do it for you, that’s also okay. Go check out the best TV deals for some excellent alternatives that will provide you good opportunities to save on a good TV that’s a bit more normal.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
John Alexander
John Alexander
John Alexander is a former ESL teacher, current writer and internet addict, and lacks the wisdom to know what the future…
Best Buy just knocked $80 off the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II beside charging case.

Music lovers should jump at this chance to get the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II for cheaper than usual from Best Buy. From their original price of $279, they're currently available for only $199, for savings of $80. A lot of shoppers are probably already taking advantage of this offer for these amazing wireless earbuds, so there's a real risk that the stock on sale will run out quickly. If you don't want to miss out, add them to your cart and check out immediately.

Why you should buy the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II
If you want new wireless earbuds, you simply can't go wrong with the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II. They're made by the brand that pioneered the development of active noise cancellation, which explains their name. They have powerful microphones that detect the sound around you, which allow the wireless earbuds to generated an opposite signal to block them and let you focus on the music that you're listening to or the videos that you're watching. Alternatively, you can activate Aware Mode so that you can hear what's going on around you without having to take them off.

Read more
Save $400 on this Samsung 65-inch QLED TV at Best Buy
The Samsung Q70D QLED 4K TV on a white background.

If you want to buy from QLED TV deals but you want to spend less than $1,000, we've found an offer from Best Buy that will surely catch your attention. The 65-inch Samsung Q70D QLED 4K TV, originally priced at $1,300, is down to only $900 for savings of $400. We're not sure how much time is remaining before this bargain ends though, so if you want to take advantage of it, you're going to have to proceed with the purchase immediately. The longer you wait, the higher the risk of missing out.

Why you should buy the 65-inch Samsung Q70D QLED 4K TV
The 65-inch Samsung Q70D QLED 4K TV is a welcome addition to any living room, as its large screen offers 4K Ultra HD resolution for sharp details, with the brand's Quantum Processor 4K upscaling all content to 4K quality. The QLED TV grants access to all of the popular streaming services through Samsung's Tizen operating system, which will also allow you to launch a wide variety of apps. The Samsung Q70D QLED 4K TV also comes with the Samsung Gaming Hub, which brings together various cloud gaming services so that you can play all the top titles even without a console.

Read more
Best Buy has a Samsung 75-inch TV for only $700 today
The Samsung Q80C placed in a living room on a TV stand.

If you’ve been waiting to buy a 75-inch TV for less, check out the TV deals that Best Buy has to offer at the moment. Today, you can buy a Samsung 75-inch DU7200 4K TV for $700 instead of $750. It may only be a modest $50 discount but that’s mostly because $750 for a 75-inch TV from a reputable brand was already great value. Being able to go even further and save $50 on it simply sweetens the deal. If you’re keen to upgrade to a delightfully huge 75-inch TV, this is a good opportunity to do so. Here’s what to expect from the TV.

Why you should buy the Samsung 75-inch DU7200 4K TV
One of the best TV brands you can buy from, Samsung makes sure that all its TVs are packed with the best features possible for the price. With the Samsung 75-inch DU7200 4K TV, you get PurColor which provides you with a wider spectrum of colors than traditional RGB models. It also has Mega Contrast which automatically adjusts the brightness and contrast as you watch, reducing the difference between light and dark scenes so that objects on screen stand out more.

Read more