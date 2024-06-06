LG’s bendable OLED TV has a significant discount at Best Buy

At some point in your past you may have heard the term “flat screen TV” like it was something special, then fast forward and we’re hearing about curved monitors being all the rage for gamers trying to peak at sneaky UI elements and generalized eye health. Now there’s… this. The LG Flex is a sort of bendable TV that you can make curve to fit your needs at the push of a button. The 42-inch 4K OLED version of it can be yours for just $1,800 while this deal lasts, which is $700 down from its typical price of $2,500. Tap the button below to get yours now or keep reading to learn more about what you can do with this, admittedly peculiar, TV.

Why you should buy the LG Flex

The first thing to know about the LG Flex is that, no, you don’t just grab it and bend it with your hand. From a button press you can adjust the curve of the screen over 20 levels, going from perfectly flat to a 900R curve. You can also easily adjust the height, tilt, and swivel of the LG Flex. In other words, this is a very active TV that you don’t need to just drop and forget about.

If you haven’t been able to tell already, more features of the LG Flex really show that it is gunning for a position on the best gaming TVs list. For example, it has access to Nvidia GeForce Now cloud gaming, a 0.1 ms response time for snappy play, a game optimizer that makes for easy game adjustment settings, and a special game dashboard to fit your game into a desired screen size. You’ll also find features like the ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode) for gaming that is quickly becoming ubiquitous on all newer TVs.

Ready to bend and snap your TV into configuration? Tap the button below to find the 42-inch 4K OLED version of the LG Flex for just $1,800. That’s a discount of $700 from the usual $2,500. If this TV just doesn’t do it for you, that’s also okay. Go check out the best TV deals for some excellent alternatives that will provide you good opportunities to save on a good TV that’s a bit more normal.

