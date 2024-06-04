A day out at the beach. Cooking outside using a discounted grill or smoker. Pool party madness. What do they all three have in common? A lot of fun, but also a great chance to get any sound equipment ruined by a sudden downpour or a splash of inevitable water. That’s why there are models of waterproof Bluetooth speakers, of which the Sonos Roam SL is one. And the good news is that you can get yours at a discounted rate before summer officially gets here. Right now, the Sonos Roam SL is just $127, which is $33 down from its typical price of $160. To get yours, all you need to do is tap the button below. Consider also reading below, as we examine the speaker and see why it is considered an easy pick up.

Why you should buy the Sonos Roam SL

The Sonos Roam SL is an easy-to-use, compact speaker for wherever you roam. Connect to it easily over Wi-Fi at home or Bluetooth on the go, giving you easy options to control the sound in a way that makes sense for you and your location. If you’re at home and connected to your Wi-Fi system and have other Sonos speakers, you can even get the Sonos multi-room experience, which syncs everything in a nice way. So, you can keep the Sonos Roam SL out on the patio (where it might get rained upon) and keep the best Sonos speakers indoors and have a really cool, worry-free party experience that not many others will be able to replicate.

What the Sonos Roam SL is not is easily destructible. It has a pretty tough exterior that can take some jostling, won’t get toasted by some dust, and can stand being completely submerged in up to a meter of water for up to 30 minutes. This means that you can put it next to the pool and not be on constant alert about an innocent splash ruining your fun. It’s battery life goes up to about 10 hours at a 50% volume level (apparently, pumping up the energy really does take some energy) which should last for most evening outings, but there’s always the ability to charge it via the included USB-A-to-C cable or your own charging station.

Again, the Sonos Roam SL is discounted to $127 while this deal lasts. It’s the perfect opportunity to get your summer outdoor music plans settled while saving $33 off of the typical $160 price for the Sonos Roam SL. All you need to do is tap the button below. Not sure the best way to get music to your speakers, especially with raising subscription rates? We examine the best music streaming services of 2024. Then, check out our favorite royalty-free music sites, perfect for public events where you don’t want to risk some royalty mishaps.

