You have until June 9 to save $500 off an 85-inch Samsung The Frame TV

Looking for great TV deals? You still have time to save $500 on the Samsung 85-inch The Frame QLED TV when you head over to Samsung. It usually costs $4,300, but right now the popular and stylish TV is down to $3,800, making it more affordable than before. If you’re keen to invest in a large TV but love to save money too, this is a good opportunity. Here’s what you need to know about the TV before you decide to buy.

Why you should buy the Samsung 85-inch The Frame QLED TV

One of the best QLED TVs around, the Samsung 85-inch The Frame QLED TV is a delight in so many ways. At its core, it’s a fantastic QLED TV with 100% Color Volume with Quantum Dot technology saturating the screen with a billion colors. QLED adds a layer of quantum dots to a TV’s LED backlight with these dots, once exposed to light, emitting their own light with a high level of efficiency to provide great picture quality.

As one of the best TVs for many homes, the Samsung 85-inch The Frame QLED TV looks great but the key advantage here is that it’s also a work of art. Switch over to Art Mode when you’re not watching something and the Samsung 85-inch The Frame QLED TV blends into your surroundings by turning into a picture frame. A built-in motion sensor detects when someone is in the room before displaying art work or photos depending on your wishes.

The TV has an anti-reflection quality to it with matte display and virtually no light reflection so it looks good throughout the day and night. It comes with a slim-fit wall mount and there are customizable bezels so you can easily get the Samsung 85-inch The Frame QLED TV looking just how you need it to. While you watch, Quantum HDR ensures deeper blacks and brighter whites making it a great option for many.

The perfect demonstration of why Samsung is one of the best TV brands out there, the Samsung 85-inch The Frame QLED TV will loom gorgeous in any scenario. It normally costs $4,300 but right now, you can save $500 at Samsung thereby paying $3,800. Take a look for yourself by tapping the button below.

