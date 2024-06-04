 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

You have until June 9 to save $500 off an 85-inch Samsung The Frame TV

By
Samsung's 65-inch Class 'The Frame' QLED 4K Smart TV displaying a famous oil painting.
Samsung

Looking for great TV deals? You still have time to save $500 on the Samsung 85-inch The Frame QLED TV when you head over to Samsung. It usually costs $4,300, but right now the popular and stylish TV is down to $3,800, making it more affordable than before. If you’re keen to invest in a large TV but love to save money too, this is a good opportunity. Here’s what you need to know about the TV before you decide to buy.

Why you should buy the Samsung 85-inch The Frame QLED TV

One of the best QLED TVs around, the Samsung 85-inch The Frame QLED TV is a delight in so many ways. At its core, it’s a fantastic QLED TV with 100% Color Volume with Quantum Dot technology saturating the screen with a billion colors. QLED adds a layer of quantum dots to a TV’s LED backlight with these dots, once exposed to light, emitting their own light with a high level of efficiency to provide great picture quality.

As one of the best TVs for many homes, the Samsung 85-inch The Frame QLED TV looks great but the key advantage here is that it’s also a work of art. Switch over to Art Mode when you’re not watching something and the Samsung 85-inch The Frame QLED TV blends into your surroundings by turning into a picture frame. A built-in motion sensor detects when someone is in the room before displaying art work or photos depending on your wishes.

Related

The TV has an anti-reflection quality to it with matte display and virtually no light reflection so it looks good throughout the day and night. It comes with a slim-fit wall mount and there are customizable bezels so you can easily get the Samsung 85-inch The Frame QLED TV looking just how you need it to. While you watch, Quantum HDR ensures deeper blacks and brighter whites making it a great option for many.

The perfect demonstration of why Samsung is one of the best TV brands out there, the Samsung 85-inch The Frame QLED TV will loom gorgeous in any scenario. It normally costs $4,300 but right now, you can save $500 at Samsung thereby paying $3,800. Take a look for yourself by tapping the button below.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
Samsung’s The Premiere projector is over $1,000 off right now
The Samsung The Premiere projector set up in a living room.

Samsung makes some fantastic projectors, and right now you can buy the Samsung The Premiere LSP7T projector for $2,298 at Crutchfield, meaning you’ll save $1,200 off the regular price of $3,498. A sizeable discount, this is one of the best projector deals around today. It’s sure to be a hit with anyone keen to expand their home cinema setup through the wonders of a projector. If you want to learn more about it, keep reading while we take you through what you need to know.

Why you should buy the Samsung The Premiere LSP7T projector
One of the best projectors around, the Samsung The Premiere LSP7T projector is a delight to use in so many ways. It tops our look at the best short throw and ultra short throw projectors thanks to offering a 4K picture at up to 120 inches in size. It has high-quality 2,200 lumen brightness with its only pivotal downside being that it’s expensive albeit much less expensive when on sale.

Read more
Sony’s gorgeous 65-inch Bravia XR TV has a $200 discount today
Sony X90L Review

Sony TV deals are always popular because who wouldn't want to enjoy savings when purchasing a screen by one of the best TV brands? Here's an offer that will be hard to refuse if you're in the market for a premium upgrade for your home theater setup -- a $200 discount from Best Buy on the 65-inch Sony Bravia XR X90L 4K TV, which lowers its price to $1,100 from $1,300 originally. It's still not cheap, but that's an excellent price for a TV of this caliber. You need to hurry with the transaction though, as we don't know when the bargain will end.

Why you should buy the 65-inch Sony Bravia XR X90L 4K TV
The 65-inch Sony Bravia XR X90L 4K TV features 4K Ultra HD resolution for extremely sharp details, enabled by the brand's Cognitive Processor XR. Sony's XR Triluminos Pro enhances the TV's colors to make images look even more lifelike, and XR Motion Clarity reduces the blur in scenes with fast movements. All of these technologies combine for an impressive cinematic experience in the comfort of your own home, though you may want to consult our guide on how to figure out what size TV you should buy to make sure that you have enough space for the 65-inch Sony Bravia XR X90L 4K TV.

Read more
Hurry! You can still save up to $1,000 on a Samsung Frame TV
A painting being displayed on a Samsung The Frame QLED.

The Samsung The Frame range of TVs are some of the best looking TVs around thanks to effortlessly blending into their surroundings. Right now, you can snap up the Samsung 85-inch The Frame QLED TV direct from Samsung for $3,300, meaning you save $1,000 off the regular price. It’s one of the better TV deals right now and sure to appeal to anyone who wants a great quality TV that also looks good in their living space. Several other sizes also have discounts. You can either hit the buy button below to get straight on with purchasing it or keep reading while we take you through what to expect.

Why you should buy the Samsung 85-inch The Frame QLED TV
Samsung is one of the best TV brands when it comes to QLED technology but also pretty much everything else too. With the Samsung 85-inch The Frame QLED TV, you get an exceptional TV panel which rivals the best TVs around. The TV has 100% Color Volume with Quantum Dot technology so your screen is saturated with a billion colors all providing a detailed image.

Read more