Powerbeats Pro are $40 off at Best Buy today

Various colors of the Beats Powerbeats Pro wireless earbuds.
For those who love listening to music while working out, the Beats Powerbeats Pro are an excellent companion. If you’ve been waiting for them to appear in true wireless earbuds deals with a discount, here’s your chance because they’re $40 off from Best Buy. From their original price of $200, they’re down to a more affordable $160. You’re going to have to proceed with the purchase as soon as possible though, as the offer for these wireless earbuds may expire at any moment.

Why you should buy the Beats Powerbeats Pro

When going through any type of physical activity while wearing wireless earbuds, one of the main concerns is that they could fall out. This won’t be a problem with the Beats Powerbeats Pro, which feature adjustable, secure-fit earhooks that will make sure that they stay in place without sacrificing comfort. The wireless earbuds also feature a reinforced design that provides water resistance, so they won’t get damaged by sweaty workouts in the gym or sudden rainfall when you’re out for a jog.

The Beats Powerbeats Pro promise powerful and balanced sound, enhanced clarity, and improved dynamic range, so that you can fully enjoy your favorite tracks. There are full volume and track controls on each earbud so you can make adjustments with either hand, and there are optical sensors and motion accelerometers to detect when they’re in your ears to automatically begin playback. The Beats Powerbeats Pro can last up to nine hours on a single charge, and with their charging case, total battery life can reach more than 24 hours before you need to plug them in for a recharge.

Enjoy your favorite tunes while going through your daily exercise routines with the Beats Powerbeats Pro, which are available from Best Buy with a $40 discount. This brings the price of the wireless earbuds down to just $160, from $200 originally, but we don’t think this offer will last long. With the popularity of the Beats brand, we expect this bargain to attract a lot of attention. The stocks that are earmarked for this sale may be gone as soon as tomorrow, so complete your purchase for the Beats Powerbeats Pro immediately. The longer you wait, the higher the risk of missing out on the savings.

