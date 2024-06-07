 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Score the Beats Studio Pro for $100 off at Best Buy

By
Beats Studio Pro, folded, in front of case.
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends

It’s getting harder and harder to find wireless headphones and earbuds without noise-canceling these days, and that’s because the feature is a true godsend. As masters of the tech, Beats has been delivering excellent ANC audio products for years, which is why we’re so excited that Best Buy has marked down the Beats Studio Pro headphones. Normally, these headphones are $350, but now they’re only $250 while the sale lasts!

Why you should buy Beats Pro headphones

A solid set of noise-canceling headphones are nothing without robust sound quality backing them up; and to that end, the Studio Pro has got you covered. You can expect big bass, articulate mids, and crystalline highs, but without all the sibilance that too much treble brings. You’ll even be able to download the Beats App to truly fine-tune your listening experience, while monitoring battery level and other vitals. There’s no multi-band EQ, but that’s a small detractor for some otherwise rock-solid companion software. 

The Studio Pro also gives you multiple ways to listen to your favorite albums and playlists. Choose from USB-C, 3.5mm, or Class 1 Bluetooth connectivity. As far as noise-canceling goes, Beats isn’t messing around. Not only does the Studio Pro deliver some impressive ANC performance, but you can easily tap into Transparency mode to dial in the world around you.

Related

Wireless audio tends to be a hog when it comes to battery life, but the Studio Pro aren’t your average wire-free over-ears! With ANC and Transparency enabled, you should get up to 24 hours of playback on a full charge. And just 10 minutes of recharging will net you an extra four hours of tunes. Here’s a pro tip for you: You’ll get up to 40 hours of battery life if you go a day without ANC or Transparency listening.

For those unaware, Apple are the masterminds behind Beats headphones (and a slew of other audio products that we love), and the Big A is not the most merciful when it comes to headphone deals. That’s why we’re so excited that you can score the Beats Studio Pro headphones for $100 off at Best Buy. But act fast, for the markdown could be gone tomorrow!

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco has been writing about and working with consumer tech for well over a decade, writing about everything from…
LG’s bendable OLED TV has a significant discount at Best Buy
LG OLED Flex TV with racing game on screen, screen curved

At some point in your past you may have heard the term "flat screen TV" like it was something special, then fast forward and we're hearing about curved monitors being all the rage for gamers trying to peak at sneaky UI elements and generalized eye health. Now there's... this. The LG Flex is a sort of bendable TV that you can make curve to fit your needs at the push of a button. The 42-inch 4K OLED version of it can be yours for just $1,800 while this deal lasts, which is $700 down from its typical price of $2,500. Tap the button below to get yours now or keep reading to learn more about what you can do with this, admittedly peculiar, TV.

Why you should buy the LG Flex
The first thing to know about the LG Flex is that, no, you don't just grab it and bend it with your hand. From a button press you can adjust the curve of the screen over 20 levels, going from perfectly flat to a 900R curve. You can also easily adjust the height, tilt, and swivel of the LG Flex. In other words, this is a very active TV that you don't need to just drop and forget about.

Read more
Best headphone deals: AirPods, Sony, Sennheiser and more
Beats Studio Pro sitting on travel case.

With all of the great TV deals, gaming console deals, phone deals, and tablet deals taking place right now there is a lot of good reason to add headphone deals to your shopping itinerary. A new set of headphones can make for a more immersive or more private listening experience, and there are a lot of headphone deals going on right now that can make for a more affordable shopping experience. We’ve tracked down all of the best headphone deals out there right now. If you’d like to shop for a specific brand you can check out the current Beats headphone deals, AirPods deals, Bose headphone deals, and Sony headphone deals, but if you’re looking for all of the best headphone deals in one place, read onward for all of the details on how to save.
Apple AirPods 2 -- $89, was $129

Apple has long been known for making premium tech products that please the eye aesthetically and produce a simple yet impactful user experience. This is true of the Apple AirPods 2, which, despite being a few years removed from their original release, still hold up as a great set of wireless earbuds. Just like their newer iteration, the Apple AirPods 3, the AirPods 2 produce high quality audio that pack a punch whether you’re playing games, listening to music, watching movies, or relaxing with a podcast. It has an H1 chip that delivers a stable wireless connection, and manages to produce high-quality sound far better than many other wireless headphones. Battery life is about as good as it gets, with the AirPods 2 offering up to five hours of listening time on one charge, and more than 24 hours with the included charging case.

Read more
The best Sonos soundbar, the Sonos Arc, is $180 off today
Sonos Arc on a media unit.

It's advice that you've probably heard before: Even with one of the best TVs around today, you need a soundbar (or other sound system) to accompany it. It can feel like the sound gets left out of the equation. However, this deal on the Sonos Arc — a pickup straight from the top of our list of the best Sonos soundbars — marks it down to $719. That's a savings of $181 off of its typical price of $900. Tap the button below to see it for yourself and pick one up for your current or new TV set or keep reading to see why we've labeled this bar the best of its brand.

Why you should buy the Sonos Arc
The Sonos Arc is a fantastic way to start getting good sound in your home without having to know what you're doing. The hardest parts are taken care of for you. For example, the 'Trueplay' software of the Sonos Arc tunes the sound optimization for the layout and acoustics of your room, not an idealized one. Then, should you take advantage of the Sonos Arc's wall mounting capabilities, you don't have to do anything to rebalance the sound for that, a magnetic sensor detects and adjusts bass resonance for you.

Read more