The 65-inch LG C4 OLED TV got a $1,000 price cut today

LG OLED TVs need no introduction, but we’re going to give them one anyway: If you’re the type of videophile who needs your TV picture to closely match the look and feel of a film or show that its creators wanted you to experience, an OLED TV is one of the best investments you can make. Primarily made by LG, these TVs ditch LED backlighting entirely, albeit in favor of self-emissive pixels that can toggle on or off individually. The end result is jaw-dropping colors, super-accurate contrast, inky black levels, and top-notch motion performance (in most cases).

If you’ve been shopping around for OLED TV deals, we found a bargain you won’t want to miss: Right now, Best Buy has marked down the price of the LG 65-inch C4 Series OLED to $1,700, when the full price is usually $2,700. Yes, that’s a $1,000 markdown, which means now might also be the time to start thinking about home theater audio. Soundbar deals, anyone?

Why you should buy the LG C4 Series

Nestled between the entry-level B4 Series and flagship LG G4 “Gallery” OLED (it’s a relief to only have three models to choose from), the LG C4 Series is equipped with the company’s new and improved a9 AI Processor Gen 7. This latest edition of the LG CPU brings improved picture processing to the table; resulting in richer colors, improved contrast and inky black levels, and next-level 4K upscaling.

Thanks to its 4K/144Hz capabilities and HDMI 2.1 certification, the LG C4 is one of the best OLED TVs for gaming. Expect instant response times and minimal lag time, along with VRR support and exceptional HDR performance. That goes for HDR movies and shows too, where you’ll be amazed at just how bright an OLED set can get!

From a smart TV standpoint, you’ll also be able to access apps like Netflix, Hulu, and Disney+ using LG’s webOS 24. Connecting your LG C4 to Wi-Fi allows you to use Chromecast and AirPlay 2 with the TV, too.

We’re not sure how long this markdown is going to remain in effect, so now is always the best time to buy. Save $1,000 when you purchase the LG 65-inch C4 Series OLED through Best Buy. It might also be worth it to check out some of the other LG TV deals and more general TV deals we found this week.