The best overall headphones of 2024 just got a $70 price cut at Target

Do headphone deals get better than being able to buy the ultimate headphones for less? Right now, you have that opportunity with the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones, which have been reduced by $70 at Target. That means instead of spending $400, they’re down to $330 which is a fantastic price for headphones that will be your reliable companion for a long time to come. These headphones topped our list of the best headphones of 2024. Here’s all you need to know about them before you buy.

Why you should buy the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones

Our reviewer utterly adored the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones. Personally, I own the Sony WH-1000XM4, and the idea of headphones that improve on that formula feels pretty exciting to me. With the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones, you gain exceptional sound quality and plenty of control over it. That’s thanks to the Sony Headphones app which gives you full manual control over the equalizer along with a choice of useful presets too.

Adding to the aural experience, there’s great active noise cancellation too, with the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones offering an eight-mic arrangement and dual-chip processing so it has real-time adaptive changes. That means that external sounds aren’t just cut back but pretty much removed entirely. These are easily some of the best noise-cancelling headphones, which means they’re perfect for blocking out the sounds on your commute or travels.

The Sony WH-1000XM5 are also super comfy thanks to an improved cushioning system over previous XM headphones. They’re light too; somehow Sony has made the drivers smaller yet still just as good quality. There’s also Multipoint support so you can easily switch between devices, and there are intuitive touch controls for changing things up.

The downsides? The Sony WH-1000XM5 don’t fold up. They only fold flat, which won’t suit everyone’s needs. Also, the battery life is good but some of the best headphones beat the 30 hour battery life seen here. Still, a three minute charge gives back three hours of playback.

Some of the best headphones out there, the Sony WH-1000XM5 normally cost $400, but right now you can buy them from Target for $330. Check out the deal now by tapping the button below so you don’t miss out.