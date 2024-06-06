Apple AirPods 2 are $60 off at Best Buy right now

It’s no mystery that wireless earbuds are far more convenient than wired headsets, but they can also get pretty expensive. That being said, Apple and Best Buy are offering a solid markdown on the AirPods Pro 2 for a limited time. Normally priced at $250, you can nab them right now for only $190!

Why you should buy the Apple AirPods 2

Wireless earbuds are a dime a dozen these days, but no one does cord-free audio like Apple! The AirPods Pro 2 are the company’s flagship in-ears, and if you’re all about sound quality, these are the buds you’ll want to own. One of the driving forces behind this signature pair of AirPods is Apple’s H2 chip. This processing unit is responsible steers the ship on numerous AirPods Pro features, including overall sound quality and noise cancellation. In fact, in our AirPods Pro 2 review, we found the noise cancelling to be some of the best in the business. Say goodbye to engine rumbles, HVAC noise, construction sounds, and other distracting noises.

Need to hear what’s going on? Just switch over to Transparency Mode to dial in the world around you; or better yet, you can opt for Adaptive Audio, which seamlessly combines active noise cancelling and ambient listening in real time.

When it comes to wireless audio, battery life is a very important factor. The AirPods Pro 2 deliver up to 6 hours on a full charge, and the USB-C MagSafe case stores an extra 24 hours. Need extra juice fast? Just pop the buds in the case for 5 minutes and you’ll get an extra hour of listening and talk time. You’ll also have your pick of four different silicone ear-tip sizes to ensure you’re getting the most secure and comfortable fit. Pairing these to an iPhone? The iOS Ear Tip Fit Test gives you guidance on which silicone pairing is best for your ear architecture.

Normally, Apple’s signature earbuds are priced at $250, but you can save $60 on them with this awesome Best Buy sale. But don’t wait too long: Markdowns come and go, and the AirPods Pro 2 could be back to retail price in a day or two!

