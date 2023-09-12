 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Second-generation AirPods Pro are getting USB-C

Phil Nickinson
By
Apple AirPods Pro with USB-C.
Press image / Apple

In one of the least-kept surprises of today’s iPhone 15 event, Apple announced that the second-generation AirPods Pro are switching to USB-C for their charging case.

That’s a big deal because they’ll now use the same charger as the iPad and MacBook — and also because they can use any other USB-C cable that you’ve got laying around. And because we’re not talking about a device with a huge battery capacity, you don’t need to worry so much about whether you have the right USB-C cable. Things should charge just fine, and fast enough, given that the battery case only sports a 523 mAh battery.

Recommended Videos

And, of course, there’s still the ability to charge the case wirelessly.

There’s also a small change in dust and water protection. The new AirPods Pro have been improved from IPX4 to IP54, which gives them some protection against dust, and they retain the same protection against water. (Basically they should be OK if splashed, but don’t dunk them.)

Related

No word yet on when other versions of AirPods may finally make the switch, but you have to figure it’s on the horizon sooner rather than later. The new AirPods Pro will still cost $249 in the U.S. and 30 other countries and will be available starting September 22.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Phil Nickinson
Phil Nickinson
Section Editor, Audio/Video
Phil spent the 2000s making newspapers with the Pensacola (Fla.) News Journal, the 2010s with Android Central and then the…
AirPods Pro 2 may finally offer this charging feature
Apple AirPods Pro 2 inside their charging case.

Continuing with its move toward USB-C, Apple looks set to incorporate the connector into the charging case for its AirPods Pro earbuds, according to respected Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

The second generation of Apple's top-of-the-line earbuds, which the tech giant released in September last year, features a Lightning charging case. But Kuo, who has called it right in the past when it comes to Apple’s plans, said in a recent tweet that Apple is “likely” to start selling a USB-C charging case with Apple’s premium buds, adding that it could start shipping as early as the second quarter of this year.

Read more
Samsung S95C OLED hands-on review: it’s time to get excited
Samsung S95C OLED.

What could be worth traveling 3,000 miles in a cramped airplane to New Jersey? The chance to go hands-on with not one, but three of Samsung's most hotly anticipated TVs for 2023.

I got up close and personal with the 65-inch QN95C Neo QLED, the 75-inch QN900C 8K Neo QLED, and the 77-inch S95C QD-OLED. I had Samsung representatives on hand to address questions as I had them, and I got the opportunity to make some comparisons among the TVs that I don't often get a chance to do so soon after the TVs have been announced.

Read more
OnePlus Buds Pro 2’s spatial audio makes me want to ditch the AirPods Pro
OnePlus Buds Pro 2 black case on a cork coaster and black earbuds on a white and gray table top.

The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 Bluetooth earbuds are among a half-dozen gadgets OnePlus launched at its Cloud 11 event. These earbuds intend to elevate your sound experience with a rich and highly customizable audio profile, Google's Fast Pair support, high-fidelity (Hi-Fi) audio through the LDAC and LHDC Bluetooth audio codecs, Dolby Audio, and noise cancellation.

While these features have essentially been carried over -- and slightly improved -- over the first generation of the OnePlus Buds Pro launched last year, the Buds Pro 2 are equipped with spatial audio capabilities that help create a realistic and experiential 3D audio space around you. Along with spatial audio, the earbuds also support head tracking to simulate an ambiance that changes as you move your head around.

Read more