Every year brings something new, and that’s doubly true for smartphones. Summer is on the way out, and while the retreat of the sun is bad news for many, there’s a bright silver lining on this cloud: The release of a new iPhone. Apple’s iPhone 15 event is finally here, and as you might be able to tell, we’re expecting to see the reveal of the brand-new Apple iPhone 15. Rumored to be spread across four models, the iPhone 15 will introduce a new design to the cheaper models, as well as a big change for all four — a change in charging port, the first for iPhones in over a decade.

But the iPhone 15 isn’t the only announcement you can expect to hear today. While the new phones are likely to be the centerpiece of Apple’s announcements, you might also see a new version of the Apple Watch smartwatch, and possibly even a new model of the Apple Watch Ultra. But nothing is certain until Apple reveals it live on stage, and as always, we’re keeping an eye out for the legendary “one more thing.” Will we see something truly unexpected today, or will Apple stick to the script we’ve all assumed we’ll see since the event was announced? You’ll have to stay tuned to find out.

Apple’s keynote announcement is almost underway, but don’t worry if can’t see it live, because we’re watching, and will have the lowdown on everything Apple announces. Keep checking here for all the details of Apple’s new iPhone 15, and everything else announced at the iPhone 15 event.

