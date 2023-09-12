 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Everything announced at Apple’s huge iPhone 15 event

Mark Jansen
By
A stylized Apple logo on a black background for Apple's Peek Performance event on March 8, 2022.
This story is part of our complete Apple event coverage

Every year brings something new, and that’s doubly true for smartphones. Summer is on the way out, and while the retreat of the sun is bad news for many, there’s a bright silver lining on this cloud: The release of a new iPhone. Apple’s iPhone 15 event is finally here, and as you might be able to tell, we’re expecting to see the reveal of the brand-new Apple iPhone 15. Rumored to be spread across four models, the iPhone 15 will introduce a new design to the cheaper models, as well as a big change for all four — a change in charging port, the first for iPhones in over a decade.

Recommended Videos

But the iPhone 15 isn’t the only announcement you can expect to hear today. While the new phones are likely to be the centerpiece of Apple’s announcements, you might also see a new version of the Apple Watch smartwatch, and possibly even a new model of the Apple Watch Ultra. But nothing is certain until Apple reveals it live on stage, and as always, we’re keeping an eye out for the legendary “one more thing.” Will we see something truly unexpected today, or will Apple stick to the script we’ve all assumed we’ll see since the event was announced? You’ll have to stay tuned to find out.

Apple’s keynote announcement is almost underway, but don’t worry if can’t see it live, because we’re watching, and will have the lowdown on everything Apple announces. Keep checking here for all the details of Apple’s new iPhone 15, and everything else announced at the iPhone 15 event.

Related

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Mark Jansen
Mark Jansen
Contributor
Mark Jansen is an avid follower of everything that beeps, bloops, or makes pretty lights. He has a degree in Ancient &…
Vital security update for Apple devices takes only a few minutes to install
iPhone 14 Pro Max in hand.

UPDATE: Just hours after rolling out the security update, Apple has pulled it after users began experiencing compatibility issues with Safari for sites such as Instagram and Facebook. If you've already installed the update, you can downgrade on iPhone and iPad by going to Settings, then General. Select About and then OS version. Finally, tap Remove Security Response.

For Mac, select the Apple logo top left and then System Settings. Next, select General, and then About. Under macOS, select the "i" (information) button located beside the OS version. Where it says Last Security Response, select the Remove & Restart button, and then Remove Response and Restart in the prompt.

Read more
This $600 Android phone has one big advantage over the iPhone
Two people holding the Fairphone 4 showing off the phone's rear side.

After nearly two years of wondering if it'll ever be sold officially in the U.S., the Fairphone 4 — a smartphone that hangs its hat on its repairable design — has finally launched in North America. With the evergrowing issue of e-waste, it's nice to see a company that's focused on following sustainable practices that allow users to fix their phones themselves instead of the all-too-common problem of having to throw out your iPhone and buy a new one when small issues occur.

Take note that the U.S. release of the Fairphone 4 is actually a variant called the Murena Fairphone 4, which differs from the base device with its Android-based operating system /e/OS.

Read more
This small gadget gives you the iPhone 14’s best feature for $149
The Motorola Defy Satellite Link dongle.

When the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro launched last year, one of the hallmark features was their integrated satellite connectivity — enabling you to call for help or share your location with loved ones using satellites. Now, the Motorola Defy Satellite Link is launching in North America, allowing you to send satellite messages from your existing smartphone.

Announced at MWC 2023, the Motorola Defy Satellite Link is a small, key fob-like device that pairs with your iPhone or Android phone via Bluetooth and, in doing so, connects your smartphone to satellites orbiting Earth 22,300 miles away in space.

Read more