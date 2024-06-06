This Bose QuietComfort headphone deal cuts $100 off the price

Dell might not seem like an obvious home for headphone deals, but right now it’s exactly where you should go to save $100 off the Beats QuietComfort headphones. Usually priced at $349, you can snap them up for $249 which is a chunk of savings. Perfect for blocking out the world around you, here’s what else you might wish to know before you tap the buy button.

Why you should buy the Bose QuietComfort headphones

Bose makes some of the best headphones around with a particular talent for making the best noise cancelling headphones. With the Bose QuietComfort headphones, you get cans that are perfect for blocking out anything unwanted around you. The headphones offer exceptional noise cancellation which uses a mixture of passive and active features so you can shut off the outside world with the Bose QuietComfort headphones’s series of microphones smart enough to figure out what needs doing and when.

There are two listening modes with Quiet and Aware modes. That means you can toggle between full noise canceling or full awareness of your surroundings as needed. It’s a useful skill if you need to listen out for announcements on your commute, for instance. Music quality is consistently great with an adjustable EQ meaning you can tweak the bass, mid-range, and treble just how you like it. Bose promises unmatched bold sound here and it really highlights why it’s worth investing in pricier headphones than you might normally be used to.

The Bose QuietComfort headphones also offer great battery life with up to 24 hours on a single charge. Charge them for just 15 minutes and you get 2.5 hours of play time, so it’s perfect for when you’re in a rush and forgot to recharge fully.

Other useful features continue coming. This includes multi-point so you can connect multiple devices to it without disconnecting and reconnecting every time. If you prefer to go wired, the Bose QuietComfort headphones comes with an audio cable for those useful moments.

Usually priced at $349, the Bose QuietComfort headphones are currently down to $249 right now at Dell. A fantastic saving of $100, this is the ideal chance to snap up some great headphones for less. Take a look at them for yourself by clicking the button below to make the purchase.

Editors' Recommendations