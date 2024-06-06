 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This Bose QuietComfort headphone deal cuts $100 off the price

By
The Bose noise-canceling headphones on a white background.
Bose

Dell might not seem like an obvious home for headphone deals, but right now it’s exactly where you should go to save $100 off the Beats QuietComfort headphones. Usually priced at $349, you can snap them up for $249 which is a chunk of savings. Perfect for blocking out the world around you, here’s what else you might wish to know before you tap the buy button.

Why you should buy the Bose QuietComfort headphones

Bose makes some of the best headphones around with a particular talent for making the best noise cancelling headphones. With the Bose QuietComfort headphones, you get cans that are perfect for blocking out anything unwanted around you. The headphones offer exceptional noise cancellation which uses a mixture of passive and active features so you can shut off the outside world with the Bose QuietComfort headphones’s series of microphones smart enough to figure out what needs doing and when.

There are two listening modes with Quiet and Aware modes. That means you can toggle between full noise canceling or full awareness of your surroundings as needed. It’s a useful skill if you need to listen out for announcements on your commute, for instance. Music quality is consistently great with an adjustable EQ meaning you can tweak the bass, mid-range, and treble just how you like it. Bose promises unmatched bold sound here and it really highlights why it’s worth investing in pricier headphones than you might normally be used to.

Related

The Bose QuietComfort headphones also offer great battery life with up to 24 hours on a single charge. Charge them for just 15 minutes and you get 2.5 hours of play time, so it’s perfect for when you’re in a rush and forgot to recharge fully.

Other useful features continue coming. This includes multi-point so you can connect multiple devices to it without disconnecting and reconnecting every time. If you prefer to go wired, the Bose QuietComfort headphones comes with an audio cable for those useful moments.

Usually priced at $349, the Bose QuietComfort headphones are currently down to $249 right now at Dell. A fantastic saving of $100, this is the ideal chance to snap up some great headphones for less. Take a look at them for yourself by clicking the button below to make the purchase.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
Best Buy has a Samsung 75-inch TV for only $700 today
The Samsung Q80C placed in a living room on a TV stand.

If you’ve been waiting to buy a 75-inch TV for less, check out the TV deals that Best Buy has to offer at the moment. Today, you can buy a Samsung 75-inch DU7200 4K TV for $700 instead of $750. It may only be a modest $50 discount but that’s mostly because $750 for a 75-inch TV from a reputable brand was already great value. Being able to go even further and save $50 on it simply sweetens the deal. If you’re keen to upgrade to a delightfully huge 75-inch TV, this is a good opportunity to do so. Here’s what to expect from the TV.

Why you should buy the Samsung 75-inch DU7200 4K TV
One of the best TV brands you can buy from, Samsung makes sure that all its TVs are packed with the best features possible for the price. With the Samsung 75-inch DU7200 4K TV, you get PurColor which provides you with a wider spectrum of colors than traditional RGB models. It also has Mega Contrast which automatically adjusts the brightness and contrast as you watch, reducing the difference between light and dark scenes so that objects on screen stand out more.

Read more
This incredible 85-inch Samsung TV is $2,600 off — you read that right!
The Samsung QN90C ron a media stand with white speakers.

For one of the best TV deals around, go straight to the source and buy the Samsung 85-inch QN90C Neo QLED TV which is currently on sale for $2,200 at Samsung. It usually costs $4,800 but right now, it’s enjoying a huge $2,600 discount making this the ideal time to buy. If you’re looking to kit your home out with a huge and gorgeous looking TV, this is the perfect opportunity. Here’s what you need to know about it.

Why you should buy the Samsung 85-inch QN90C Neo QLED TV
One of the best QLED TVs around, the Samsung 85-inch QN90C Neo QLED TV takes all the benefits of QLED technology and goes even further with such advantages. It promises over 8 million pixels with Quantum Matrix with Mini LED technology. There’s also Neo Quantum HDR+ which provides gorgeous contrast, phenomenal brightness, and vivid color. Its Neural Quantum Processor is capable of upscaling all content to 4K so you get the best picture possible.

Read more
The 43-inch Samsung Frame TV is $200 cheaper today
The 50-inch Samsung Frame TV hangs on a living room wall displaying art.

Samsung has a fantastic discount on its 43-inch The Frame QLED TV bringing it down to a highly affordable $800 compared to its usual price of $1,000. A great option for anyone who’s looking for stylish TV deals, this will look excellent in your living space while also providing great picture quality. If you want to learn more, keep reading or you can simply tap the buy button to move straight onto making a purchase.

Why you should buy the Samsung 43-inch The Frame QLED TV
Samsung has a particular penchant for making fantastic QLED TVs with the technology adding a layer of quantum dots to a TV’s LED backlight. It means that once exposed to light, the quantum dots emit their own light with a very high level of efficiency so you get more colors with greater accuracy. The Samsung 43-inch The Frame QLED TV is one of the best QLED TVs while also being super stylish. It provides 100% Color Volume with a billion shades of brilliant color. Vivid imagery is easily seen here with Quantum HDR providing an expanded range of color and contrast. Its impressive spectrum deepens blacks and brightens whites so you get a more Hollywood-like experience.

Read more